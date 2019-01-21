Shopping at the ‘BES Holiday Shop’

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Sanders’ second grade class visited the “BES Holiday Shop” to get ready for the holidays. At Buffalo Elementary School all students were able to visit the shop and buy gifts for family and friends. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Sanders’ second grade class visited the “BES Holiday Shop” to get ready for the holidays. At Buffalo Elementary School all students were able to visit the shop and buy gifts for family and friends.

BUFFALO — One of the defining features of Christmas is shopping for gifts for family and friends and that’s why one local school set up a shop to help its students with their holiday shopping.

At Buffalo Elementary School, all students were able to buy presents for their family and friends at the “BES Holiday Shop.”

Our PTA President, Ms. Cathey Parker, and other parent volunteers helped students select and wrap gifts to take home for the holidays.

The countless hours and effort put into the holiday shop by our PTA officers and parent volunteers helped to make this holiday season extra special for all students at Buffalo Elementary!

Students shop to get ready for Christmas