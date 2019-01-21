BES students enjoy ‘Book Tasting’

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Caviness’ fifth grade class at Buffalo Elementary School recently had the opportunity to preview or “taste” the new books in the class library. To encourage them to do so, Mrs. Caviness transformed the class into a dining area complete with tablecloths and candlelight. Here she is serving up the books to her students. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Caviness’ fifth grade class at Buffalo Elementary School recently had the opportunity to preview or “taste” the new books in the class library. To encourage them to do so, Mrs. Caviness transformed the class into a dining area complete with tablecloths and candlelight. Here she is serving up the books to her students.

BUFFALO — There are plenty of things that taste good and, at one local school, that includes books.

At Buffalo Elementary School, Mrs. Caviness’ fifth grade class participated in a special treat recently. New books were purchased for her classroom library, and students were given time to preview or “taste” the books.

The purpose of this special book tasting opportunity was to promote reading and encourage students to check out the new books available to them.

Mrs. Caviness transformed the library into a dining area complete with tablecloths and candlelight to take this to the next level. She even served up books for her students.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Caviness’ fifth grade class at Buffalo Elementary School recently had the opportunity to preview or “taste” the new books in the class library. To encourage them to do so, Mrs. Caviness transformed the class into a dining area complete with tablecloths and candlelight. Here she is serving up the books to her students. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BES-Book-Tasting.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Mrs. Caviness’ fifth grade class at Buffalo Elementary School recently had the opportunity to preview or “taste” the new books in the class library. To encourage them to do so, Mrs. Caviness transformed the class into a dining area complete with tablecloths and candlelight. Here she is serving up the books to her students.

By previewing new books in class library