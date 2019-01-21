FPES holds ‘Polar Express Day’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School boarded the “Polar Express” for a day of hands-on learning built around the popular children’s Christmas story. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Third grade students at Foster Park Elementary School boarded the “Polar Express” for a day of hands-on learning built around the popular children’s Christmas story.

UNION — The third graders at Foster Park Elementary School climbed aboard the “Polar Express” on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

The day began with a Polar Express word search. Students were given five Polar Express themed writing choices during writing time.

Next, they “traveled” to other third grade classrooms to participate in a Polar Express themed activity. At each stop, they got their Polar Express ticket punched.

In Mrs. Ivey’s room, they enjoyed a read aloud of the Polar Express while enjoying hot chocolate. In Mrs. Candler’s room, they completed “hot chocolate math” to review their multiplication facts. In Mrs. Robinson’s room, students made an Edible Train “snazzy snack.” In Mrs. Roark’s room, they used their engineering skills to create a new sleigh for Santa.

When they finally made it back “home,” they turned in their ticket and received their silver bell necklace and completed their Polar Express Day reflection.

This was certainly a day of fun, but most importantly, it was a day of hands-on learning!

Students take part in themed learning