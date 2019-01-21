BES promotes students’ writing

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School the bulletin boards are filled with the writing of the school’s students. The displays are designed to encourage students to improve their writing and reading skills. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School the bulletin boards are filled with the writing of the school’s students. The displays are designed to encourage students to improve their writing and reading skills.

BUFFALO — Reading and writing go hand-in-hand and that’s Buffalo Elementary School takes some very public steps to help its students develop those skills.

All around Buffalo Elementary School, you will find bulletin boards promoting and recognizing students’ writing up and down each hallway.

Reading and Writing Workshop are a daily part of each classroom.

By practicing these skills every day, students become stronger, more proficient readers and writers.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School the bulletin boards are filled with the writing of the school’s students. The displays are designed to encourage students to improve their writing and reading skills. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BES-Bulletin-Boards.jpg Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School the bulletin boards are filled with the writing of the school’s students. The displays are designed to encourage students to improve their writing and reading skills.

To help them improve as readers and writers