Chalk, books and pens for pigs

UNION — An artistic event that will take place on Main Street, books for children in kindergarten, a college athletic sponsorship, and a “winter pig project” are getting financial support from the City of Union.

During its January meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council heard and approved the following requests for funding.

Chalk Walk

Mayor Harold Thompson presented council with a request from the Union County Arts Council for a donation of $500 to help fund its 2019 Chalk Walk.

Thompson said that the UCAC is currently working on the event which will be held on Main Street in downtown Union on April 13 and will be open to everyone who wants to participate.

“The sidewalks will be covered with colorful masterpieces of artwork created by people from kindergarten to 80 years of age,” Thompson said. “The UCAC will provide participants with enough chalk to complete their art work. There will be judges to select winners from several age groups.”

Thompson said that the $500 requested by the UCAC would be used to “cover the cost of supplies and several awards for the winners.”

In making the request, the UCAC stated that “your sponsorship over the past two years has allowed us to host this event that was educational, community-oriented, and fun. As an event sponsor you will help bring the joy of art to many.”

Council voted unanimously to make the requested donation. The $500 will come from the city’s Hospitality Fund.

Thompson added that the chalk that will be used will be environmentally-friendly.

Four Seasons For Little People

Thompson also asked council to authorize him to enter into an agreement with Fidelity Associates to supply area kindergarten students with copies of the book “Four Seasons for Little People” for the 2019-2020 school year.

In making the request, Thompson pointed out that for the past 10 years the city has sponsored the books which are given each year to children in kindergarten. Thompson said the cost is $1.39 per book for each child and that a total of 314 books will be shipped in September for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The children receive their books at school to take home and keep so their parents can see the book and also see that they are coming from the City of Union as well,” Thompson said.

Council voted unanimously to authorize Thompson to enter into an agreement with Fidelity Associates to supply the books.

USC Union Sponsorship

Thompson also reported to council that the USC Union Athletic Department “is soliciting sponsorships to design their marketing, t-shirts, etc. Instead of large banners, individual wind screen banners will be created for each sponsor and those logos will be attached to the outfield at City Park, the ‘Home of the Lady Bantams.”

Council had the following sponsorship levels to choose from:

• Platinum — $4,000

• Gold — $2,000

• Silver — $1,000

• Bronze — $500

• Fan — $150

Council voted unanimously to be a Silver Sponsor.

Winter Pig Project

Thompson reported to council that “the Union County 4-H is conducting a winter pig project that encompasses all Upstate counties of South Carolina. There are 48 4-H’ers that will participate in this project. There will be several counties that will host a pig show so that the 4-H’ers can show what they have learned. That gives Union the potential for 48 families to spend the day in Union, but, in order for Union to host a show there will have to be pens built at the Union County Fairgrounds. The cost for supplies to build these pens will be $650.”

In order to obtain the needed supplies and build the needed pens for the show which would be held in April, Thompson said Union County 4-H Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart was asking the city to consider a $650 sponsorship.

Council voted unanimously to approve the requested $650.

Building Code Amendment

In other business, council voted to approve first reading of an ordinance “amending, restating and adding to provisions to the city’s code of ordinances pertaining to the city’s building codes and other related matters.”

The proposed ordinance was prepared by City Attorney Larry Flynn who in recommending council approve the proposed changes stated that “the City of Union is required by the State of South Carolina, as a result of a change implemented by the State of South Carolina, to amend its Building Codes to allow residential builders to obtain permits in certain circumstances.”

The ordinance states that:

Sections of Chapter 4 of the city’s Code of Ordinances will be amended and restates or added to read:

a) Add to Section 4-4.2 (6); Section 8-9. (6) and Section 19-14. (6) as follows:

(6) A residential builder, as defined in Section 40-59-10 et seq of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, who received his or her license by exam, is authorized to obtain a permit to perform work on the trades of Electrical, Plumbing and HVAC.

b) Add Section 11-4(e) as follows:

(e) A residential builder, as defined in Section 40-59-10 et seq of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, who received his or her license by exam, is authorized to obtain a permit to perform work on installation, alteration or service of consumer’s gas piping or gas appliances.

All the members of council voted to approve first reading of the ordinance except councilman Ricky Harris who abstained.

Meeting Rescheduled

Council also voted unanimously to reschedule its February meeting to Tuesday, February 12.

Union City Council meetings are usually held the third Tuesday of each month, but the February meeting had to be moved up due to a scheduling conflict for Thompson and the council.

City approves donations and sponsorships

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

