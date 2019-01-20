Whitmire approves service fees

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Whitmire Town Council swore in three council members Monday evening. Pictured, from left to right, are Councilman Michael Thomas, Councilman Charles Worthy and Councilman Galen Roche. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Whitmire Town Council swore in three council members Monday evening. Pictured, from left to right, are Councilman Michael Thomas, Councilman Charles Worthy and Councilman Galen Roche.

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Town Council passed the second reading of two new water and sewer service fees after a motion from Councilwoman Debbie Harris and second by Councilman Michael Thomas. A third item regarding sewer service charges was held until the next meeting.

The items passed Monday evening were for water meter fails/meter testing and tap fees.

If a data log is compiled at the customer’s request more than once in a 12 month period, there will be a charge of $50, if the meter is tested at the customers request more than once, they will pay a service charge of $50.

In regards to tap fees, the ordinance will read that if a residence or business is vacated for more than one year, or completely demolished, and water and sewer lines cannot be located by the landowner a new water and sewer tap will be required.

The rates are already set in place, but read that there will be a $50 charge if a service call is received after business hours and a blockage was found in the customer’s service line. However, if the problem is located in the town’s main sewer line the charges will be dropped, charges to assist will be added to the next utility bill. Council did not vote on this item, instead they will look at rewriting the ordinance to determine and specify what lines belong to the town and to the customer.

Mayor Billy Hollingsworth presented the financial report for the month along with a look back at the town’s finances for the first six months.

On the town side, Whitmire had a beginning balance of $39,106.53, deposits $28,660.55 and expenditures $52,766.28 for an ending balance of $15,000.80.

Hollingsworth reported for the first six months the town has taken in 37 percent of budgeted income and has spent around 51 percent. Streets and sanitation spent 65 percent, administration 64 percent, recreation 34 percent and fire department 45 percent.

“The reason for those two that are 65 percent and 64 percent is because at the beginning of the year we pay 100 percent of our tort liability, insurance, we pay the vehicle insurance, the average overall is 56 percent of the budget spent in the first six months,” Hollingsworth said.

He also reported employee insurance is running seven percent above budget.

On the public works side, the town had a beginning balance of $52,982.97, revenue $71,228.95 and expenditures $68,605.83 for an ending balance of $55,606.09.

In the first six months, the town has taken in 49 percent in revenue, spending 51 percent. The town is averaging about $70,440 a month for the first six months.

“Between now and May we need to reduce spending by probably $30,000,” Hollingsworth said.

Upcoming expenses for Whitmire include the clearwell renovation ($90,000), sewer plant bar screen ($80,000), pumps at the river (around $30,000) and engineering for Church Street Project (total engineering fee is $85,000).

“We have $512,883 in available assets, that’s money that we can put our hands on tomorrow. If we use the $285,000 in the next few months it will have to come out of available assets, if we take the $285,000 from the money, we get the long term loan, we’ve got the money in there to replace it, but we have to transfer it as assets,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth added he is also working on a grant to get two new police cars.

• Town Clerk/Treasurer Carla Taylor swore in Councilmen Michael Thomas, Charles Worthy and Galen Roche.

• A motion was made by Councilwoman Debbie Harris and seconded by Councilman Jimmy Dunaway to elect Galen Roche as Mayor Pro-Tem.

• Councilman Jimmy Dunaway reported that bids are getting ready to be opened for the Church Street Project.

• Councilman Michael Thomas asked Council to think of possible ways to bring more industry into Whitmire.

• Recreation Director Ron Harsha reported that basketball has started and will continue through January and February and that they are still in the planning stages for swimming and lacrosse teams.

• Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair reported the department filed 119 incidents and issued 122 citations for the month of December. Two traffic collisions were also investigated. Some of the departments calls included aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful carrying of a pistol, marijuana, counterfeiting, driving under the influence and malicious injury to property.

