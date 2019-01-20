Three young women presented

Kayleigh Ann Miller Kayleigh Ann Miller Caroline Jamison Rae England Caroline Jamison Rae England Cassidy Winburn Krasinski Cassidy Winburn Krasinski

SPARTANBURG — The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual ball on January 5, 2019, at the Spartanburg Marriott at Renaissance Park, Spartanburg.

Members and guest were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. David Kevin Morrow, Mr. and Mrs. Bradley O’Neil Valentine, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Christopher Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Jared Gilstrap, and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dustin Harmon.

Other board members present were Mrs. Frank Eugene Fisher, mothers’ chair; Mrs. James Wesley Long, decorations chair; Mrs. Thomas Lee Sinclair, ball chair; Mrs. Paul Haynes Wilkes III, presentation chair; and Mrs. Ralph Eugene Thompson, publicity chair.

Mrs. David Kevin Morrow is President of Rose Hill Candlelight Society, and Mrs. Bradley O’Neil Valentine is Vice President. Mrs. Kevin Christopher Shropshire is Corresponding Secretary, and Mrs. Nathan Jared Gilstrap is Recording Secretary. Mrs. Dustin Lewis Harmon is Treasurer.

Mrs. Morrow welcomed members, guests and the following new members: Dr. and Mrs. Matthew John Flood, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Wayne Hardin, and Mr. and Mrs. Brad Scott Jolly. Mr. Eric Eugene Childers served as Master of Ceremonies.

Three young women were presented:

Kayleigh Ann Miller, the daughter of Dr. William Lance Miller and Dr. Patricia Jean Bauknight, is a sophomore at Columbia College. She was presented by her father, Dr. Miller. Her escort was Mr. Robert White Brown III.

Caroline Jamison Rae England, daughter of Mr. Jamison Todd England and the late Mrs. Regina Michelle Inman England, is a sophomore at The University of South Carolina — Union. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Sinclair and was presented by Mr. Sinclair. Her escort was Mr. James Herbert Holliday.

Cassidy Winburn Krasinski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Alan Krasinski, is a sophomore at the College of Charleston. She was sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Jared Gilstrap and was presented by Mr. Gilstrap. Her escort was Mr. Blake Jackson Berry.

Three brides and grooms were presented at the ball:

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Steven Cobb of Carlisle, South Carolina, are the son and daughter-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Steven Cobb. Mr. Cobb is a graduate of Greensboro College and employed by Cone Mills as Department Head. Mrs. Cobb is a mother and homemaker.

Mr. and Mrs. Kyle William Maloney of Columbia, South Carolina, are the daughter and son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Philip David Maness. Mrs. Maloney is a graduate of Coastal Carolina and is employed by the South Carolina Golf Association as Director of Marketing and Special Events. Mr. Maloney is a graduate of Holy Cross and the Professional Golfers Career College and is employed by the South Carolina Golf Association as Director of Competitions and as a United States Golf Association Certified Rules Official.

Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Hayes Mescia of Walterboro, South Carolina, are the daughter and son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Michael Connolly. Mrs. Mescia is a graduate of Presbyterian College and is employed by Mescia Enterprises. Mr. Mescia is a graduate of The University of South Carolina — Beaufort and is manager of Mescia Enterprises in Walterboro, South Carolina.

