Praying to see what is possible through God

Charles Warner | The Union Times Day by day 2019 is passing into history. It seems just yesterday that New Year’s Day arrived, bringing with it the new year of 2019. Yet, January is now almost two-thirds over and in less than two weeks will be history, giving way to February which will begin its day by day journey into the past. Such is the case for every year and the months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds that make it up. From the moment a new year arrives the countdown to it end begins and continues until its last moment arrives and it gives way to another new year and the process starts all over again. Years come and go, but one thing that does not come and go, that does not pass into history is God. God is forever and unlike the years that go by and take with them another piece of our lives, He does not perish with the passage of time. Nothing in this world, not even time itself, lasts forever, only God does and that’s why we should place our trust and faith in Him. By doing so, we will be able to accept the reality that, like each new year, we too will pass into history because we will know that through God there is life beyond this one that will never pass into history but will last forever.