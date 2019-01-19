FOL to sponsor a Day of Service

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Rochester This is part of the restored historic section of the Union County Carnegie Library. Though the library has been open since the renovations and restorations were completed last year, it remains partly empty as many of its items remain in storage. The Friends of the Library will hold a Day of Service on Monday, January 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to move those items back to the library. The Friends are asking for volunteers and trucks and trailers to help move the items back. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Rochester This is part of the restored historic section of the Union County Carnegie Library. Though the library has been open since the renovations and restorations were completed last year, it remains partly empty as many of its items remain in storage. The Friends of the Library will hold a Day of Service on Monday, January 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to move those items back to the library. The Friends are asking for volunteers and trucks and trailers to help move the items back.

A Day Of Service

The Friends of the Library will sponsor a Day of Service on Monday, January 21.

Everyone is invited.

Help any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Moving stored library items from the warehouse (Berry’s Builder Mart) on Lakeside Drive back to the library.

Volunteers will meet at the library for instructions.

Biscuits, coffee, water, and snacks will be provided.

Trucks and trailers are also needed.

Contact Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine at 864-427-7140 for details.

Komen Seeking Advocates

The churches of Union County are being asked to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer in the conference room of the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

The program is conducted by the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate for the purpose of recruiting and training community advocates who can help the organization in its fight against breast cancer.

In a letter inviting churches to participate in the program, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate Sandi Coan states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

DSN Board To Meet

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 23 at 12 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 226 South Gadberry Street.

Lunch will be provided.

Plant Journaling 101 At PPG

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host a workshop, Plant Journaling 101, on Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m.-noon at our headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union. The instructor will be Jennifer Galbrath, owner of Meadlowlark Farms in Inman, SC.

General admission is $20. PPG members will receive discounts.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot by signing up online via our Events page on Facebook or on our website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org.

You can also mail a check to Piedmont Physic Garden, PO Box 603 Union, SC 29379.

For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556.

We look forward to seeing on Saturday, January 26!

’Lunch-N-Learn’ At Carnegie

Safe Passage, Inc. will hold a “Lunch-N-Learn” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Monday, January 28 from 12-p.m. to recruit volunteers to serve as advocates for survivors of sexual assault in Union County.

According to its website (safepassagesc.org) Safe Passage, Inc. “was established for the purpose of offering supportive services to families living in abuse so they could make changes in their lives and eliminate violence. We work every day to empower survivors, eliminate the abuse, engage the community, and engender change.”

The website states that “program services include emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their minor children, adult and child counseling, advocacy, 24-hour hospital accompaniment for sexual assault victims, community referrals, education, support groups, and parenting classes. Services which are offered for shelter residents are also available for non-residential clients.”

In the area of sexual assault, the website states that Safe Passage, Inc. “provides free, supportive, trauma-informed services for victims and survivors of sexual assault in York and Union counties.”

To provide those services, Safe Passage, Inc., needs volunteers and recruiting those volunteers and training them is the goal of the January 28 Lunch-N-Learn program at the Carnegie Library.

Persons who volunteer to serve as advocates for the victims of sexual assault will be provided with the proper training and support by Safe Passage, Inc. during their service. That support will include the Safe Passage Volunteer Manual, Sexual Assault On-Call Materials, and 12-hour in-person training.

January At The UCAC

The following activities will be held at the Union County Arts Council during the month of January.

• Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, January 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

• Basket Weaving with Vicki Shields — This class is open to everyone! Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through each step of the basket weaving process. You will complete 2 baskets during this class! Space is limited!

Thursday, January 17 and Thursday, January 24

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$60 members/$65 nonmembers

• “My Creative Hands” — UCAC has joined with Rotary of Union to bring this unique exhibit to our gallery. Beckee Garris, a Catawba Indian potterer, has filled the walls with her amazing one of kind work. These pieces represent the Catawba Indian traditions and way of life.

Exhibit opened Friday January 11.

Reception date — Friday, January 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served

**January starts the UCAC Membership Drive.**

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details! Call 864-429-2817.

FPU At Carnegie Library

Piedmont United Way and Union County Carnegie Library will host Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) beginning Saturday, January 19.

FPU, which was created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, is a nine-lesson digital course that provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.

Ramsey pointed out that FPU not only transforms how people handle handle money, but also their marriages and other areas of their lives. He added that this isn’t a boring financial class but fun and easy to understand money so people in every situation can benefit from the information provided.

FPU membership includes immediate access to newly revised online video lessons, financial coaching assistance, digital tools and a one-year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool. Also included is access to Legacy Journey and Smart Money Smart Kids courses. Legacy Journey walks families and individuals through what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth. Smart Money Smart Kids helps parents teach their children to make wise financial decisions.

Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information.

United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street in Union. The FPU classes will begin Saturday, January 19 at 11 a.m. in the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union. Go to www.fpu.com/1076885 for more information or to register.

The course is $59 for individuals and married couples, but for those who can’t afford it there are some local businesses that are willing to sponsor families interested in taking the course. For more information about this, call Desire Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, at the library at 864-427-7140.

Certified Level Beekeeping Course

The Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is helping to train the next generation of beekeepers and assist those already involved with its 2019 Certified Level Beekeeping Course which will be held at the Boiling Springs County Library, 871 Double Springs Road, Boiling Springs, beginning Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The course is suitable for beginners looking to become beekeepers and those who are currently keeping bees looking to gain more knowledge. The course is the first level in the South Carolina Master Beekeeping curriculum and will provide the knowledge for achieving the level of Certified Beekeeper.

The course will run the six Saturdays beginning January 19 through February 23 with each class being from 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. It will cover the following subjects:

• Things bees collect

• Sources of nectar

• Minor products of the hive

• Starting a bee hive

• Beekeeping equipment

• Selecting an apiary site

• Seasonal management

• Swarms and swarm control

• Disease and pest

• Honey harvesting

• Packaging and labeling

• Lighting a smoker

• Bee health

• Field day

The course, which is open to all, costs $85 for individuals and $120 for married couples. The fees paid cover the costs of local and SC State Beekeepers Association dues. Checks should be made payable to Spartanburg Beekeepers Association.

Students ages 12-16 attend free with parent approval.

In addition:

• A course binder will be provided to all attending the class. Couples and youth/parent will share a copy of the supplemental text, “First Lessons in Beekeeping.”

• Please make an effort to be on time. Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be available at break.

• We will try to record lessons in the event that someone misses a class.

Space is limited so the class will be filled on first come-first serve basis.

For questions about the class contact Mark Sweatman, Spartanburg Beekeepers Association at 864-431-1905 and/or [email protected]

Registration contact is Kim Dillard at Clemson Cooperative Extension, 612 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, who can be reached at 864-596-2993, Extension 114 and/or [email protected]

Beekeepers To Meet

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, February 5 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

Wilbur Smith will present a program on swarms.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m.

On the menu will be vegetable soup or potato soup and cornbread or pimento cheese sandwich.

Music starts at 6 p.m.

For takeout call 864-427-5319.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, February 12, 2019

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• January 28, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

