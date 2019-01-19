JV falls to Newberry, defeats Emerald

UNION COUNTY — This past week was a busy one for the Union County High School JV Boys Basketball Team which played two games, losing the first but winning the second.

Monday

Newberry 49

UCHS 37

Scoring:

• JaBryson Hunter — 20 points

• Termaine Epps — 9 points

• Quay Kershaw — 4 points

• Desmond Herbert — 2 points

• Steven Means — 2 points

Thursday

Emerald 39

UCHS 49

Scoring:

Three Players scored in double figures:

• Steven Means hit 4 three pointers for 12 points.

• JaBryson Hunter — 11

• KJ McCluney — 11

• Quay Kershaw — 6

• Desmond Herbert — 4

• OJ Land — 2

• Jarran Tennant — 2

• Jacob Sumner — 1

After this week’s games, the JV Boys are 4-9 overall and 2-3 in region play.

Upcoming Games

Clinton at UCHS Wednesday night (1/23) at 6 p.m. girls/7:15 p.m. boys.

****Need a big crowd for this game as we lost on a buzzer beater to Clinton to open region play.

UCHS at Woodruff Thursday night (1/24) at 6 p.m. girls/7:15 p.m. boys.

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is Business Education teacher at Sims Middle School and JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

