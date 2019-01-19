JV falls to Newberry, defeats Emerald

UNION COUNTY — This past week was a busy one for the Union County High School JV Boys Basketball Team which played two games, losing the first but winning the second.
Monday
Newberry 49
UCHS 37
Scoring:
• JaBryson Hunter — 20 points
• Termaine Epps — 9 points
• Quay Kershaw — 4 points
• Desmond Herbert — 2 points
• Steven Means — 2 points
Thursday
Emerald 39
UCHS 49
Scoring:
Three Players scored in double figures:
• Steven Means hit 4 three pointers for 12 points.
• JaBryson Hunter — 11
• KJ McCluney — 11
• Quay Kershaw — 6
• Desmond Herbert — 4
• OJ Land — 2
• Jarran Tennant — 2
• Jacob Sumner — 1
After this week’s games, the JV Boys are 4-9 overall and 2-3 in region play.
Upcoming Games
Clinton at UCHS Wednesday night (1/23) at 6 p.m. girls/7:15 p.m. boys.
****Need a big crowd for this game as we lost on a buzzer beater to Clinton to open region play.
UCHS at Woodruff Thursday night (1/24) at 6 p.m. girls/7:15 p.m. boys.
Andrew Ormand is Business Education teacher at Sims Middle School and JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.