UCLL registration now under way

UNION COUNTY — Registration for the newly-formed Union County Little League is now under way and organizers are hoping to have players registered and teams formed and ready to play ball by opening day in March.

Kelly Tucker, a member of the UCLL Board, said Thursday that she and fellow board members and others have been working over the past few months to bring what she described as a very positive athletic program to Union County.

“We want to bring the positiveness and LL brand to Union County,” Tucker said. “We feel we have a lot of great athletes here, plus there’s the exposure with Little League because it is nationally known.”

Tucker said that registration began earlier this month and that several players have already signed up and the league has also gotten several sponsors. She said that registration will be held Saturday (today) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex. After this weekend, registration will be held at the following locations on the following dates and times:

• Union County Recreation Center on Thursday, January 24, and Friday, January 25, from 5-7 p.m. each day.

• Timken Sports Complex on Saturday, January 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, January 27, from 2-4 p.m.

• Union County Recreation Center on Thursday, January 31, and Friday, February 1, from 5-7 p.m. each day.

• Late registration will be held Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Union County Recreation Department.

Union County Little League is open to children ages 4-16. Children ages 4-8 will play in the T-Ball, Coach Pitch, and Machine Pitch divisions while 9 & 10 year olds will play in the Majors Division, 11 & 12 years olds in the Intermediate Division, 13 & 14 year olds in the Junior League Division, and 15 & 16 years olds in the Senior League Division.

Tucker said the registration fee for children ages 4-8 is $40 and $50 for children ages 9-16. She said the fee paid will cover the cost of the pants, jersey, and hat for each player.

In order to sign their child up, Tucker said a parent/legal guardian must bring the child’s birth certificate and proof of residency in Union County.

Tucker said that those who sign up before February 1 are eligible for a drawing for $100. She said the drawing will be held and the winner presented with their award on Opening Day which is scheduled for March 23.

For more information about Union County Little League call TJ Booker at 864-426-5995 or Juawan Rice at 864-466-8553 or visit the Union County Little League Facebook page.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_UC-LL.jpg

At Timken Sports Complex, Recreation Department

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.