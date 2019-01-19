Three named to All-State teams

Stone Stone Saverance Saverance Brown Brown

WHITMIRE — Recently three Whitmire High School Wolverines football players have received post-season honors.

Jordan Stone (OG), Jaylen Brown (Ath) and C.J. Saverance (OT), all seniors, were named to the All-State Team sponsored by Class A Coaches of the South Carolina High School League. Stone and Saverance were also chosen to the High School Sports Report’s Class A All-State Team. Stone was chosen as an Offensive Guard and Saverance was made the team as a Defensive End.

In order to make either list, input from coaches was necessary.

The Class A Coaches of the SCHSL were responsible for formulating their All-State List, while the High School Sports Report uses input from coaches and media outlets to compile their All-State List

“These honors mean that these players are one of the best in Class A at their position. We are proud of the work that these guys have put in, not just this year, but for five years really,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. “Eighth grade through twelfth grade lifting, conditioning and practicing in our program. This senior class is a special group and these three guys have carried the banner for us.”

In regards to being named to the All-State teams, Saverance said, “All State for me is such an honor. I’m glad to be an All State honoree.”

Stone, who was also named to both teams, said, “Coach Jenkins told me that I had the potential to be an All-Region and All-State type player. Sometimes I thought he was crazy, but I am glad I trusted him and I am glad I could make him right.”

Brown, who was named to the All-State Team sponsored by the Class A Coaches, said he was blessed.

“Honestly, this is my first time winning these awards and I feel blessed. I’d really like to thank my offensive line and the coaches,” he said.

With this being their final season playing for the Wolverines, each player had a different take away this season.

“With teamwork and a little bit of leadership your goals are achievable,” Saverance said.

“I had a lot going on this summer and I thought I might have to get a job and not play football. However, I’m glad I finished as a captain with my brothers and that we achieved some things that we will be remembered for,” Stone said.

“I had to sit out some with my hamstring injury, but I kept working to get back as soon as I could. So don’t let an injury hold you back,” Brown said.

Each player had a different highlight game this season. For Saverance it was the game against Bethune-Bowman.

“They had a really good senior quarterback that gave us fits the two previous years, but our defensive coordinator (Andrew Campbell) had a scheme for them that we executed. We really came together and played like a team,” he said.

For Stone, it was the McCormick game.

“McCormick had beaten us my first two years on Varsity, and they had a good team. However, we went down there to their place and took it to them. We dominated the line of scrimmage. It was fun to have that opportunity after they had kind of bullied us before,” he said.

Brown’s highlight game was Ware Shoals.

“They are a rival and it’s always a physical game. The offensive line blocked awesome and I was able to run for 201 yards. I also had an interception on defense,” he said.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

