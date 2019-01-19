An Honorable Mention All-American

Photo courtesy of Newberry College Jamarcus Henderson, a senior defensive end, has been named an All-American for the second time. Photo courtesy of Newberry College Jamarcus Henderson, a senior defensive end, has been named an All-American for the second time.

LIBERTY, Mo. — Jamarcus Henderson has earned Honorable Mention All-American honors from D2Football.com, marking the 13th time a Newberry football player has been recognized in the organization’s postseason awards.

Henderson was named a second team All-American after his sophomore season by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette and had a stellar senior campaign to cap off his career in scarlet and gray.

Henderson finished the 2018 season with 10.5 sacks, a school-record 20.5 tackles for loss, 79 tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble from his defensive end spot. He is third in Division II in tackles for loss, ninth in sacks, and was seventh in the SAC in total tackles.

He was held without a tackle for loss just twice in 2018, had the most sacks in a game (3) by a Newberry player in 14 years on two separate occasions this season, and had seven stops behind the line of scrimmage over the final two games.

“Jamarcus has been an unbelievable player for us,” said Head Coach Todd Knight. “Everybody’s told him his whole life that he’s not big enough, but he’s overcome his size limits to have one of the best careers anybody’s ever had around here. This is a giant exclamation point to say that it doesn’t matter how big you are. This cat can play some football.”

Over his four-year career, the Union product set a Newberry record with 62 tackles for loss, the second-most among active Division II players and the 20th-highest total in Division II history. His school-record 31 sacks place him in a tie for 33rd in Division II history and are the third-most among active Division II players. He is second in South Atlantic Conference history in both categories, trailing only former Catawba linebacker Kyle Kitchens.

Henderson became the second defensive lineman in school history to be named first team all-SAC in three consecutive seasons. He is also a three-time All-Super Region 2 honoree, including a first team designation this season.

Henderson was joined by fellow SAC student-athletes Craig Rucker (WR) of Mars Hill, Cardell Rawlings (DL) of Wingate, and Joshua Simmons (DB) of Limestone on the organization’s awards, all of which earned first team designation. Click here to view the entire list of All-Americans.

Henderson recognized by D2Football.com

Special to The Union Times

This story is courtesy of Newberry College.

