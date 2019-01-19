Four placed on All-Region teams

Photo courtesy of Newberry College Defensive lineman Jamarcus Henderson, inside linebacker Joe Blue, and punter Shea Rodgers were each named to the organization’s second team and will advance to its All-America ballot. Wide receiver Markell Castle earned third team recognition. Photo courtesy of Newberry College Defensive lineman Jamarcus Henderson, inside linebacker Joe Blue, and punter Shea Rodgers were each named to the organization’s second team and will advance to its All-America ballot. Wide receiver Markell Castle earned third team recognition.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Four Newberry players were named to All-Super Region 2 teams by the Don Hansen Football Committee, three to the second team defense and one on the third team offense.

Defensive lineman Jamarcus Henderson, inside linebacker Joe Blue, and punter Shea Rodgers were each named to the organization’s second team and will advance to its All-America ballot. Wide receiver Markell Castle earned third team recognition.

Second Team Defense

Jamarcus Henderson (DE) — Henderson finished the 2018 season with 10.5 sacks, a school-record 20.5 tackles for loss, 79 tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble from his defensive end spot. He finished the season seventh in Division II in tackles for loss, 13th in sacks, and was 12th in the SAC in total tackles.

He was held without a tackle for loss just twice in 2018, had the most sacks in a game (three) by a Newberry player in 14 years on two separate occasions this season, and had seven stops behind the line of scrimmage over the final two games.

Over his four-year career, the Union product set a Newberry record with 62 tackles for loss, the second-most among active Division II players and the 20th-highest total in Division II history. His school-record 31 sacks place him in a tie for 33rd in Division II history and are the third-most among active Division II players. He is second in South Atlantic Conference history in both categories, trailing only former Catawba linebacker Kyle Kitchens.

Henderson became the second defensive lineman in school history to be named first team all-SAC in three consecutive seasons. He is also a three-time All-Super Region 2 honoree, including a first team designation this season.

Henderson is making his third career appearance on the Don Hansen Committee’s All-Region teams and was named a Second Team All-American by the organization after his sophomore season in 2016. D2Football.com named him an Honorable Mention All-American earlier this month, while the D2CCA placed him on its All-Region first team.

Joe Blue (LB) — A senior from Dillon, Blue finished second in the SAC in tackles with a career-high 104 stops, one behind Lenoir-Rhyne’s Sherrod Williams in four less games. He had 10 or more tackles in a game on five occasions, including a record-setting day at Western Carolina with 20 stops that top the school record book for tackles in a single game and earned him HERO of the Week honors from HERO Sports.

For the season, the standout inside linebacker had eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries. He earned a SAC AstroTurf Player of the Week award for his work in the Western Carolina game, which also included a pair of stops behind the line of scrimmage and a breakup.

He closed his career with 303 tackles, good for one slot ahead of inside linebackers coach Jeremiah Jones in the Newberry record book in ninth position. He also tied former standout linebacker Apollo Stretch for ninth with 26 career tackles for loss.

Like Henderson, Blue earned his third straight first team all-SAC selection in 2018 and was a second-team D2CCA all-region pick in 2016. This is his first appearance on a Don Hansen Football Committee team.

Shea Rodgers (P) — Rodgers won back-to-back SAC Player of the Week honors in September, earned a National Special Teams Player of the Week award from D2Football.com, and was a weapon for the Wolves all season. The junior was used as both a punter and a placekicker but earned all-conference and all-region honors for his punting work.

Rodgers punted 56 times for a 43.2-yard average, the second-best single-season average in school history. He forced 18 fair catches, placed 24 punts inside the 20-yard line, and had 12 punts of 50 or more yards, including a 70-yard boot against Lenoir-Rhyne that came within six yards of Newberry’s all-time record that has stood for 50 years.

He also had a tremendous year placekicking, going 20-for-20 on PAT opportunities and nailing eight of his 10 field goal tries.

In his career, he has won three conference player of the week awards and was named to a pair of all-region teams following the 2018 season.

Third Team Offense

Markell Castle (WR) — Castle’s crowning achievement this season came on his final snap of the Catawba game, an eight yard reception on a jet sweep to the near sideline. The play put Castle over 100 yards receiving for the 12th time in his career, matching Tymere Zimmerman for the most in school history.

For the season, Castle ranked third in the league with 52 catches, fourth with 727 yards, and fifth with seven touchdowns. His 197 yards on just seven catches against Lenoir-Rhyne represented the third-most in a single game in Newberry history, with his 75-yard touchdown catch during the contest becoming the 12th-longest pass play for the Scarlet and Gray.

In addition to his pass-catching exploits, Castle rushed 16 times for 107 yards and a score and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass.

The York native closed his career ranked second in school history in receptions (162), yards (2,484), and touchdowns (24). His 156 career points scored on 26 total touchdowns are the second-most by a wide receiver in school history and leave him four points outside the all-time top 10 overall.

Castle is a three-time all-SAC performer and was named to the all-conference first team for the second time in his career (2016). He is making his third appearance on a Don Hansen Football Committee all-region team.

