Berry makes PC President’s List

CLINTON — Eleven students from the Union County area have been named to either the President’s List or Dean’s List at Presbterian College.

President’s List

A press release issued last week states that “Presbyterian College is proud to recognize Ms. Courtney Makayla Berry, a senior elementary education major from Union, for making the President’s List during the Fall 2018 semester. The President’s List is composed of students who earn a 4.0 grade point average.”

Dean’s List

An accompanying press release states that “the Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average. PC is proud of the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Fall 2018 semester:”

• Mr. Blake Jackson Berry, of Union

• Mr. Grayson Edward Fallaw, of Union

• Ms. Tamara Monae Gilliam, of Union

• Ms. Caitlin Nichole Grant, of Union

• Ms. Meagan Lorraine Hart, of Jonesville

• Ms. Payton Reilly Martin, of Union

• Ms. Hannah Nicole Morris, of Buffalo

• Ms. Katelyn Brianna Petty, of Union

• Ms. Sarah Evans Shetley, of Union

• Ms. Caitlin Ivey Smith, of Union

