Students and alumni getting ready

GREENWOOD — Whether it’s tailgating near the fountain, pulling for your favorite soapbox racer, enjoying an Uptown concert, or reconnecting with people you once used to know, Lander University students and alumni are gearing up for another high-spirited Homecoming Week.

“I look forward to it every year,” said Debbie Dill, ‘90, assistant director for Alumni Affairs. “Even more so this year because we’re going to have a reunion for six classes dating back 60 years.”

Set for Feb. 3-9, the 2019 Homecoming Week features a concert on Assembly Plaza, tailgating on the front lawn, a pre-Super Bowl pep rally and bonfire, and other new and long-time activities.

Among the many expected to attend are graduates dating back to 1959.

“We want everyone to come out and celebrate the Lander spirit,” said Mike Rapay, director of Student Activities & Engagement.

Several big-note events include:

Alumni & Friends Golf Outing — Friday, February 8

Open to Alumni and friends of Lander, sign-in begins at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Country Club. Cost is $65 per person or $250 per team of four — and each team must have a minimum of two Lander alumni. Interested golfers may register online at www.go.lander.edu/reunion2019, or contact Debbie Dill at the Alumni Office, [email protected] or 864-388-8408.

Alumni Social & Class Reunion — Friday, February 8

Open to all Alumni from the classes of 1959, ’69, ’79, ’89, ’99, and ’09, the social and reunions will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Alumni Center.

50th Class Reunion Dinner — Friday, February 8

Are you a member of the Class of 1969? Come to the Lander Alumni Center at 7 p.m. and be a part of this special 50th Class of 1969 Reunion Dinner.

Alumni Classes Gathering — Saturday, February 9

Graduates from the classes of 1959, ‘69, ‘79, ‘89, ‘99, and ‘09 are invited to a special Class Reunion Gathering & Photos session from 11 a.m. to noon in the Grier Center Bearcat Lounge.

Bearcats Varsity Basketball — Saturday, February 9.

Two big games are on tap this year at Finis Horne Arena, with an Alumni Mix ’n ’Mingle held in the Horne arena lobby between the games:

• Lady Bearcats vs. Flagler at 1:30 p.m.

• Lander Men vs. Flagler at 3:30 p.m.

“Our two Homecoming games tend to be our most-attended regular-season contests of any sport throughout the school year,” said Justin Burger, director of Marketing and Productions for Lander Athletics. “The extra fans and the excitement of Homecoming really bring the atmosphere in the arena to a different level.”

Other notable events during the week include Spirit Night on Feb. 6; students competing in a Bearcat Showcase on Feb. 7; and the always popular Soapbox Race at the Wilson Street hilltop on Feb. 4.

“I belong to Zeta Tau Alpha and like competing in the different events,” said sophomore Courtney Coffey. “But for me, the soapbox race is always the most fun of all of them.”

