Lander seeking state funding

GREENWOOD — As state legislators began their new session, Lander University President Richard Cosentino met with members of the Ways and Means Higher Education Subcommittee on Tuesday, January 8, to request state funding for several campus needs.

The requests center upon increasing measures for the safety and security of Lander students, faculty and staff; completing much-needed repairs to state-owned buildings; renovating a student center to accommodate a rapidly increasing student population; and expanding the infrastructure for a nursing degree program that has experienced steady growth for more than 20 years.

“Lander University enjoys a good working relationship with our elected officials, and I enjoyed the opportunity to talk with them about the growth in our enrollment, and the needs we have to sustain our momentum,” said Dr. Cosentino. “The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is a core principle ingrained in the daily operations of the university. It’s vital that we achieve this level of safety, while holistically enhancing the overall on-campus experience for the students we serve.”

Funding Requests

1. $591,589 Recurring Request for Safety and Security of Lander Students, Faculty, & Staff.

Annual maintenance of:

• Security cameras placed throughout campus

• Card access entryways for building and housing access

• Campus alert system

• Body cameras for campus police

• Fire alarm systems

Hiring of security personnel, including:

• Three officers to the Lander University Police Department

* One camera technician

• Four security guards

Replacement and maintenance of:

• Three new replacement emergency call stations each year

• Street lighting on campus to eliminate dark areas

2. $3,313,400 One-Time (Non-Recurring) Request for Roof Replacements.

• The roofing for the 135,000-square-foot Physical Education and Exercise Science Studies (PEES) Building and Finis Horne Arena, which are connected by a breezeway, is original to the buildings built in 1991 (27 years ago), and is beginning to experience water leakage.

• Roofing for the Art Annex building is also original. Installed 61 years ago in 1957, it, too, is allowing water to seep into the building.

3. $5,000,000 One-Time (Non-Recurring) Request for Expanding and Renovating for Nursing Degree Program Building.

With an almost 100-percent job placement rate for its graduates, Lander’s William Preston Turner School of Nursing has experienced continued enrollment growth throughout its history. Since 1988, the program has been housed in Barratt Hall, a building that has had no major renovations or additions.

Because of the steady growth in enrollment, the program is in desperate need of space for additional classrooms, laboratories, and clinical experiences.

4. $7,5000,000 One-Time (Non-Recurring) Request for Renovation to the Grier Student Center.

While the Grier Student Center was built in 1979 to accommodate a student enrollment of about 800 students, Lander enrollment has grown to 3,053 — an increase of 381 percent. Renovation plans include incorporating additional classroom and meeting spaces for student organizations.

For student safety & building renovations