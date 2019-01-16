Praying to share God’s love with others

Charles Warner | The Union Times A truly wonderful gift is not something to be selfishly hidden way or hoarded, but shared with others. This is especially true of the love of Jesus Christ, a love so great that He was willing not only to die for those He loved, but to take their sins upon Himself. Who does Christ love? Each and every one of us, that’s who. He loves each and every one of us enough to take our sins upon Him. He does that when we accept Him as our Lord and Savior and turn our lives over to Him and His service. How do we serve Christ? The most important way we do is by sharing His love with others. How doe we do that? First, by living a life that is as Christ-like as possible, that is a life that demonstrates to all around us how Christ can and does change lives. Then by sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and His love for each and every one of us with others who have yet to experience that love. Is that easy to do? No, not always, in fact, it’s often not very easy at all. But the love of Christ is not something to be hoarded and hidden away, but, as Christ Himself called on His followers to do, to be shared with all so that all might be saved.

Read Colossians 2:6-10

Just as your received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.

— Colossians 2:6-7

PRAYER: Dear God, help us not to be so consumed by busy lives that we fail to find time to share your love with others. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: In the midst of a busy world, I will walk in the footsteps of Jesus.

