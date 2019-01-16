Smith to address King celebration

Albert V. Smith Albert V. Smith

UNION — A Union native and Sims High School graduate who served as a TV news reporter and works as an attorney in Spartanburg will be the featured at this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

In a statement released Saturday, Union County Branch of the NAACP President James Rice announced that “the public is cordially invited to attend the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on January 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Sims Middle School, 2200 Whitmire Highway, Union.”

The celebration of the Civil Rights leader’s life, ministry, and activism is sponsored by the Union County Branch of the NAACP which organizes the event, sets its program, and selects its theme. In announcing the celebration, Rice said that this year’s theme is “You Be the Difference.”

Rice said that refreshments will be served immediately following the program.

Speaker

The NAACP also recruits the featured speaker for the program, and Rice said that the speaker for this year’s celebration is attorney Albert V. Smith.

A biography included in the announcement states that Smith is a native of Union County and a 1965 graduate of Sims High School. It states that Smith “received a BA Degree in Business Administration from USC Spartanburg. He is a 1980 graduate of (the) University of South Law School.”

The biography states that Smith worked as a reporter for WSPA TV in Spartanburg and, as an attorney, was a partner in the legal firm of Turnipseed, Holland, and Smith. Since September 1989, the announcement states that Smith has operated his own law firm, Albert V. Smith, PA in Spartanburg.

Smith is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association, American Bar Association, Spartanburg County Bar Association, Board Member of the former Palmetto Bank of Laurens, Past President of the Upstate Urban League (Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg), a member of the South Carolina Committee on Lawyer Conduct, chaired the South Carolina Bar Committee on Lawyer Conduct, chaired the South Carolina Bar Committee on Character and Fitness, and is a deacon of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

For more information about the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration call James R. Rice at 864-429-5630.

