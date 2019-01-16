Changes in paying child support

Charles Warner | The Union Times Beginning this week and running through the beginning of February there will be a series of changes in how and where child support payments that have previously been made to the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office will from now on be made. Charles Warner | The Union Times Beginning this week and running through the beginning of February there will be a series of changes in how and where child support payments that have previously been made to the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office will from now on be made.

UNION COUNTY — How you make your child support payments is about to change with some changes taking effect at the end of this week and others at the end of this month and the beginning of February.

In a statement released Monday, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced that “Union County will officially implement the South Carolina State Disbursement Unit (SDU) effective February 4, 2019. After that date, support payments currently made by obligors to Union County Clerk of Court should be made payable to the South Carolina State Disbursement Unit” and those payments mailed to:

State Disbursement Unit

PO Box 100302

Columbia, SC 29202-3302

Lawson said that her office will no longer receive or disburse support payments after 11 a.m. Thursday, January 31.

The press release states that “employers and interstate child support agencies shall continue to make support payments to the Union County Clerk of Court until directed to send those payments to the State Disbursement Unit in August 2019.”

It further states that “support payors can find additional information about the State Disbursement Unit and other payment options at www.dss.sc.gov/childsupport.”

Persons with questions about when or how to make payments to the State Disbursement Unit are asked to contact the State Disbursement Unit Customer Service Center at 800-768-5858. Agents are available Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. excluding state holidays.

Electronic Payments

Another change, this one concerning electronic payments, will take effect this Friday.

In the same press release, Lawson announced that “effective January 18, 2019, Union County will discontinue options for making web and/or interactive voice response support payments via credit/debit card and automatic withdrawal (ACH debit). The State Disbursement Unit provides new options for making walk-in and online payments. Please see www.dss.sc.gov/child-support for additional details.”

Lawson stressed that “this change only affects support payments. Other types of county payments — for example, property taxes — can still be paid by credit card from the county’s website.”

In the case of those who “appeared before a judge due to failure to pay your child support and were ordered to pay a specific amount (sometimes referred to as a purge payment) to be in compliance with the judge’s ruling,” Lawson said they “may come to the payment window in the Clerk of Court’s Office and pay cash to pay the ordered amount.”

Employer Payments

Lawson said Monday the Clerk of Court’s Office will, however, continue “to collect support payments from employers and we will FedEx them to the State Disbursement Unit. We will continue to do this until every county in South Carolina is online with the new system which we believe will take place in August of this year.”

For more information about these changes contact the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office at 864-429-1632 or online at the Union County Clerk of Court webpage which has a link to DSS for all the pertinent information.

Begin going into effect this month

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

