2019 baseball & softball schedules

UNION COUNTY — These are the 2019 schedules for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team and the Bantams Baseball Team.

Lady Bantams

• February 4 vs Montreat College at 4 p.m.

• February 4 vs Montreat College at 6 p.m.

• February 8 at Surry Community College at 2 p.m.

• February 8 at Surry Community College at 4 p.m.

• February 9 at Patrick Henry Community College at 12 p.m.

• February 9 at Patrick Henry Community College at 2 p.m.

• February 15 at Belmont Abbey College at 1 p.m.

• February 15 at Belmont Abbey College at 3 p.m.

• February 16 at Allen University at 12 p.m.

• February 16 at Allen University at 2 p.m.

• March 8 vs Richard Bland College at 12 p.m.

• March 8 vs Richard Bland College at 2 p.m.

• March 9 at USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m.

• March 9 at USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m.

• March 14 vs Allen University at 4 p.m.

• March 14 vs Allen University at 6 p.m.

• March 16 vs USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m.

• March 16 vs USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC at 1 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC at 3 p.m.

• March 25 vs Pitt Community College at 4 p.m.

• March 25 vs Pitt Community College at 6 p.m.

• March 30 at Richard Bland College at 12 p.m.

• March 30 at Richard Bland College at 2 p.m.

• March 31 vs USC Sumter at 1 p.m.

• March 31 vs USC Sumter at 3 p.m.

• April 3 at St. Andrews College — TBA

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 1 p.m.

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 3 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 4 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 6 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 1 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 5 p.m.

April 25-27 — NJCAA Region X Tournament — Location: Spartanburg.

Bantams

• February 9 vs Catawba Valley CC (Home) at 1 p.m.

• February 9 vsCatawba Valley CC (Home) at 3 p.m.

• February 10 vsCatawba Valley CC (Home) at 1 p.m.

• February 10 vsCatawba Valley CC (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• February 15 vs USC Lancaster (Home) — 9 inning game — at 1 p.m.

• February 16 vs Guilford Tech CC (Home) at 1 p.m.

• February 16 vs Guilford Tech CC (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 2 vs Rockingham CC (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 2 vs Rockingham CC (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 3 vs Rockingham CC (Away) at 1 p.m.

• March 3 vsRockingham CC (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 14 vs. Limestone (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 14 vs Limestone (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 16 vs SMC (Away) at 1 p.m.

• March 16 vs SMC (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC (Away) at 1 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 20 vs Limestone (Away) at 4 p.m.

• March 20 vs Limestone (Away) at 6:30 p.m.

• March 23 vs USC Lancaster (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 23 vs USC Lancaster (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 24 vs USC Lancaster (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 24 vs USC Lancaster (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 30 vs Louisburg (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 30 vs Louisburg (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• March 31 vs Louisburg (Home) at 1 p.m.

• March 31 vs Louisburg (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 6 vs USC Salkehatchie (Away) at 1 p.m.

• April 6 vs USC Salkehatchie (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 7 vs USC Salkehatchie (Away) at 1 p.m.

• April 7 vs USC Salkehatchie (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 13 vs USC Sumter (Home) at 1 p.m.

• April 13 vs USC Sumter (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 14 vs USC Sumter (Home) at 1 p.m.

• April 14 vs USC Sumter (Home) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 19 vs Florence Darlington Tech (Away) at 1 p.m.

• April 19 vs Florence Darlington Tech (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

• April 20 vs Florence Darlington Tech (Away) at 1 p.m.

• April 20 vs Florence Darlington Tech (Away) at 3:30 p.m.

All home baseball games will be played at the Timken Sports Complex while all home softball games will be played at City Park, the Home of the Lady Bantams.

For USC Union Bantams and Lady Bantams