Students become ‘miners’ for a day

UNION — On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the third graders of Foster Park Elementary School became “miners” for a day to conclude their rocks and minerals study when “Diamond Del’s Mining Van” visited FPES.

Prior to their mining experience, students watched a video explaining the procedures for mining and previewing some of the rocks and minerals they should look for. Students were then allowed to mine for rocks and minerals. They were so excited and eager to find the rocks and minerals.

After their mining experience, they watched another video wrapping up their mining experience. Finally, students used a rocks and minerals identification guide to identify their rocks and minerals. The best part is that they got to take their collection of rocks and minerals home to remember this awesome experience.

This activity was made possible by Title One.

