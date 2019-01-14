Student Council holds breakfast

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach was a guest at the appreciation breakfast sponsored by the student council of Monarch Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach was a guest at the appreciation breakfast sponsored by the student council of Monarch Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students at Monarch Elementary School enjoyed a breakfast sponsored by the school’s student council and catered by Bojangles. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students at Monarch Elementary School enjoyed a breakfast sponsored by the school’s student council and catered by Bojangles. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School sponsored an appreciation breakfast in December. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School sponsored an appreciation breakfast in December.

MONARCH — The student council at Monarch Elementary School had an appreciation breakfast donated by Bojangles of Union on Monday, December 12, 2018.

Monarch’s staff is proud to have such goal driven students who help make MES a great school!

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach was a guest at the appreciation breakfast sponsored by the student council of Monarch Elementary School. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Student-Council-Breakfast-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach was a guest at the appreciation breakfast sponsored by the student council of Monarch Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students at Monarch Elementary School enjoyed a breakfast sponsored by the school’s student council and catered by Bojangles. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Student-Council-Breakfast-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Students at Monarch Elementary School enjoyed a breakfast sponsored by the school’s student council and catered by Bojangles. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School sponsored an appreciation breakfast in December. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Student-Council-Breakfast-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School sponsored an appreciation breakfast in December.

At Monarch Elementary School