FPES students make ‘edible rocks’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A scientific study of rocks by 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School concluded with the students making “edible rocks.” Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A scientific study of rocks by 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School concluded with the students making “edible rocks.”

UNION — The 3rd graders at Foster Park Elementary School recently finished up their study of rocks in science.

The students learned how igneous rocks, sedimentary rocks, and metamorphic rocks are formed and the properties of each.

After reading and learning about each type of rock, students got to make “edible rocks.”

What a tasty way to end their study of rocks!

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A scientific study of rocks by 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School concluded with the students making “edible rocks.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_53-3rd-Edible-Rocks.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A scientific study of rocks by 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School concluded with the students making “edible rocks.”

To conclude scientific classroom study