Thanksgiving arts integration

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Art and social studies were integrated to help students learn about Native Americans, the friendship that developed between them the Pilgrims from England, and how that friendship produced Thanksgiving. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Art and social studies were integrated to help students learn about Native Americans, the friendship that developed between them the Pilgrims from England, and how that friendship produced Thanksgiving.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School’s second grade teacher, Mrs. Hogan and art teacher, Mrs. Truitt, worked together to integrate art and social studies in an effort to help students better understand what the South Carolina Native Americans would have worn before and after when the New World was being discovered by the Pilgrims that traveled from England.

Students also learned other things as they were working on this project about Native Americans as well as other things about the different types of Native Americans that lived in America, their culture and how the first Thanksgiving came to be because of the friendship that developed between the Pilgrims and the Native Americans that lived in America through research, with the help of Media Specialist, Mrs. Earl.

This combined effort not only incorporated social studies concepts being learned but also math and science concepts learned in 2nd grade as well.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Art and social studies were integrated to help students learn about Native Americans, the friendship that developed between them the Pilgrims from England, and how that friendship produced Thanksgiving. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_51-Hogan-Thanksgiving.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Art and social studies were integrated to help students learn about Native Americans, the friendship that developed between them the Pilgrims from England, and how that friendship produced Thanksgiving.

At Foster Park Elementary School