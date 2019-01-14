Weathers is Teacher of the Year

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Karen Weathers (center) is the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Teacher of the Year. Presenting her with bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her being named Teacher of the Year are JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor (left) and Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Karen Weathers (center) is the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Teacher of the Year. Presenting her with bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her being named Teacher of the Year are JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor (left) and Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton.

JONESVILLE — Jonesville Elementary Middle School announces Teacher of the Year for 2018-19! We want to congratulate Mrs. Karen Weathers for receiving this awesome recognition!

Mrs. Weathers teaches general music & chorus at JEMS! She shares her time and talent with all students in grades K-8th! She is instrumental in all of our school-wide programs and is famous for her Variety Show. She truly brings out the talent in all students.

Congratulations, Mrs. Weathers, JEMS Teacher of the Year 2018-19! We are so proud you and all of your hard work!

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Karen Weathers (center) is the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Teacher of the Year. Presenting her with bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her being named Teacher of the Year are JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor (left) and Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JEMS-Teacher-of-the-Year.jpg Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Karen Weathers (center) is the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Teacher of the Year. Presenting her with bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her being named Teacher of the Year are JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor (left) and Assistant Principal Jennifer Deaton.

At Jonesville Elementary/Middle School