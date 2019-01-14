FPES to join ‘Rock Your School’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Teachers at Foster Park Elementary School tried new ways to teach their students during “Get Your Teach On” in November. FPES plans to take part in the National Rock Your School Day in September. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Teachers at Foster Park Elementary School tried new ways to teach their students during “Get Your Teach On” in November. FPES plans to take part in the National Rock Your School Day in September. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New ways to teach their students were tried by teachers at Foster Park Elementary School during November’s “Get Your Teach On” day. In September, FPES plans to take part in National Rock Your School Day. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New ways to teach their students were tried by teachers at Foster Park Elementary School during November’s “Get Your Teach On” day. In September, FPES plans to take part in National Rock Your School Day.

UNION — “Get Your Teach On” encourages all educators to join the movement and to create an outside-the-box educational experience for their students. This doesn’t have to be expensive or fancy, or even rock themed, but it does have to be captivating! How do teachers capture students’ attention? Do something different! Stretch themselves! Challenge their instructional practices! Find a way to deliver their ordinary content in an extraordinary way.

Foster Park Elementary School stepped up to the challenge on Friday, November 16, 2018! Many teachers tried something new in their classrooms that they’ve never tried before to bring learning to life for their students. Teachers were excited to try new things and students were engaged and eager to learn.

Foster Park Elementary School plans to participate in the National Rock Your School Day on September 19, 2019. For more information about Get Your Teach On’s Rock Your School movement, visit https://www.getyourteachon.com/gytos-rock-your-school/.

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Teachers at Foster Park Elementary School tried new ways to teach their students during “Get Your Teach On” in November. FPES plans to take part in the National Rock Your School Day in September. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_52-Rock-Your-School.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Teachers at Foster Park Elementary School tried new ways to teach their students during “Get Your Teach On” in November. FPES plans to take part in the National Rock Your School Day in September. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New ways to teach their students were tried by teachers at Foster Park Elementary School during November’s “Get Your Teach On” day. In September, FPES plans to take part in National Rock Your School Day. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_52-Rock-Your-School-2.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School New ways to teach their students were tried by teachers at Foster Park Elementary School during November’s “Get Your Teach On” day. In September, FPES plans to take part in National Rock Your School Day.

As part of the ‘Get Your Teach On’ challenge