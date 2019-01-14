MES cafeteria gets 100 from DHEC

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The cafeteria and custodial staff’s hard work enabled the Monarch Elementary School cafeteria to score 100 on an inspection by DHEC. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The cafeteria and custodial staff’s hard work enabled the Monarch Elementary School cafeteria to score 100 on an inspection by DHEC.

MONARCH — Among the unsung heroes of the educational system are a school’s cafeteria and custodial staff, but they do vital work on a daily basis that helps keep a school a clean, healthy, and safe place to learn and sometimes they get recognized for doing their jobs and doing them well.

That was the case at Monarch Elementary School which proudly announced in December that its cafeteria and custodial staff had received a score of 100 on the DHEC inspection of the school’s cafeteria.

The press release announcing this achievement added that this is not the first time the school’s cafeteria has gotten such a high score. It states the cafeteria has received a grade of 100 for the past four inspections by DHEC.

The announcement thanked the MES cafeteria and custodial staff “for all your hard work for our students.”

Thanks to its cafeteria & custodial staff