Going to the other side with Jesus

Luke 8:22 — Now it came to pass on a certain day, that he went into a ship with his disciples: and he said unto them, Let us go over unto the other side of the lake. And they launched forth. 23 But as they sailed he fell asleep: and there came down a storm of wind on the lake; and they were filled with water, and were in jeopardy. 24 And they came to him, and awoke him, saying, Master, master, we perish. Then he arose, and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water: and they ceased, and there was a calm. 25 And he said unto them, Where is your faith? And they being afraid wondered, saying one to another, What manner of man is this! for he commandeth even the winds and water, and they obey him. 26 And they arrived at the country of the Gadarenes, which is over against Galilee.

As we journey through this life there are times of question when we face struggles, setbacks, hardships, and even loss. We often wonder where God is, or if He saw this coming, then we wonder why He didn’t warn us. The truth is, we should expect things to go wrong while we live in this sin filled world. The real problem has become that we place more faith in the attacks from the enemy than we do in our Savior to carry us through! God’s word is filled with His promises but all too often we allow Satan to steal our triumph and blessings because we fear him more than we revere God Almighty!

When God has spoken to us, whether through His word, prayer, dreams, discernment, or a prophetic message of confirmation though another believer, that should be enough for us to press on and claim our victory. Many times we start out on fire, but the first obstacle that falls in our way causes us to feel that we were wrong or that the devil has defeated us. In today’s scripture, Jesus said to his disciples “Lets go over to the other side” and they were all on board — until the storm hit! Once something unexpected and scary happened they had forgotten all about the destination and solely focused on crisis and the feeling that death was almost certain.

I encourage you today to stand firm in the promises God has given you. When this life causes you anxiety, fear, shame, and sickness, do not allow the situation to cause you to abandon your promise. When Jesus tells you he will take you to the other side, then that’s exactly what he will do! Just because we are surprised by enemy’s opposition, doesn’t mean that He is. Jesus knew all the while what trials he would face, but he also knew the Father’s plan, and there is nothing impossible with God. We can expect the enemy to attack us when we are on the path to our blessing, but we should never expect the enemy to win! Only God is all powerful, and we must remember that Jesus Christ has already defeated Satan on our behalf — He was crucified, buried, and rose from the grave so that you and I could overcome!

Don’t think that God has abandoned you because something arose in your life without warning. When we get caught up in the storms of life, it can be easy to think that God has lost control and we are on our own, but this is far from true. God is sovereign and He knows every move the enemy will make. He doesn’t have to tell us of all the enemy’s schemes because it is inconsequential. God wins. God is not focused on Satan, he’s already been defeated — God is focused on You! He doesn’t want you worried about what the enemy has in store, He wants you resting and believing in His promises to carry you through. Take heart today and rediscover the joy that comes from serving the Lord. You are going to the other side!

I pray, “Father, forgive my doubt. I have allowed my focus to drift from You to the attacks of the enemy. Thank You for reminding me that he has already been defeated. I believe Your Word and I know that You will carry me safely to the other side. Your love for me and the grace given though Your Son, Jesus, is far stronger than anything the enemy can throw at me. All power is in You. I thank You Lord for loving me, in Jesus name, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

