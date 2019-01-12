Stop for chicken leads to $250,000

Charles Warner | The Union Times A woman stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3412 at 2908 Furman Fendley Highway in Jonesville to buy some fried chicken and while she was there bought a lottery ticket and won $250,000. Charles Warner | The Union Times A woman stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3412 at 2908 Furman Fendley Highway in Jonesville to buy some fried chicken and while she was there bought a lottery ticket and won $250,000.

COLUMBIA — A Union woman says her craving for fried chicken is to thank for her $250,000 lottery win.

She stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3412 in Jonesville for chicken, but ended up buying a lottery ticket and filling up on a quarter-of-a-million dollars instead.

“I won! I won!” she was screaming on the phone with her daughters from the store’s parking lot.

When she walked through the front door with the winning ticket, her daughters were waiting, and a celebration broke out.

“We were all screaming, jumping up and down and hugging each other,” the winner said. “We wondered what to do next.”

The ladies got in the car and drove to Columbia to cash in the ticket. They turned off the radio and spent the whole ride talking and laughing together about Mom’s lottery win.

“You see other people win, but you never think it will be you,” said the winner.

Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Lucky 10 game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Kangaroo Express #3412 in Jonesville received a commission of $2,500.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A woman stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3412 at 2908 Furman Fendley Highway in Jonesville to buy some fried chicken and while she was there bought a lottery ticket and won $250,000. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Circle-K-Store-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A woman stopped at the Kangaroo Express #3412 at 2908 Furman Fendley Highway in Jonesville to buy some fried chicken and while she was there bought a lottery ticket and won $250,000.

Woman buys winning lottery ticket in Jonesville

Special to The Union Times

This story is courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This story is courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery.