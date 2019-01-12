Debbie Robertson Debbie Robertson

Editor’s Note: The story about the swearing-in of county officials that ran in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly listed the name of the Union County Treasurer-elect as Debbie Edwards Robinson when it is in fact Debbie Edwards Robertson. We apologize to Mrs. Robertson for our error and are running a corrected version of the story in today’s edition.

UNION COUNTY — While public offices are won or lost on Election Day the process of gaining those offices does not come to an end until those elected or reelected to them are sworn-in.

In Union County, the 2018 election season saw the countywide offices of Union County Supervisor, Coroner, Auditor Treasurer, and Probate Judge and the District 1 and District 4 seats on Union County Council on the ballot.

When the votes were tallied on Election Night, incumbent Supervisor Frank Hart had been elected to a second term; incumbent Coroner William Holcombe had been elected to an eighth term; incumbent Probate Judge William D. All III had been reelected to a second term; incumbent Auditor Brad Valentine had been elected to a fifth term; and incumbent District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey had been elected to a third term.

Election Night also saw political newcomers Debbie Edwards Robertson elected to her first term as Union County Treasurer and Tracie Farr Campbell elected to her first term as District 1 Councilwoman.

After winning election/reelection to the offices they sought, the next step for these officeholders-elect was to be sworn-in to their respective offices.

On Monday, the following five officeholders-elect took that next step during a swearing-ceremony in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. With their spouses holding The Bible for them and, in some cases, other family members standing at their side, one after another Ivey, Campbell, All, Holcombe, and Hart were each sworn-in by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson.

A reception was held following the ceremony.

Robertson and Valentine were not sworn-in because, unlike the other offices, the terms for Treasurer and Auditor do not run concurrently with the calendar year of January to December but with the fiscal year that runs from the beginning of July through the end of June. Just as the other county officers were sworn-in at the beginning of the calendar year, Robertson will be sworn-in at the beginning of the new fiscal year after current Treasurer Dianne Wilkins’ term expires and Valentine sworn-in for his new term in office when his current term expires at that time.

Debbie Robertson https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Debbie-Robertson-1.jpg Debbie Robertson

As the next Union County Treasurer

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

