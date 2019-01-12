Lockhart Power incentives approved

UNION COUNTY — One of the most important factors in promoting economic development in a community is the partnership between local government and private business and this week Union County Council took steps to further enhance the county’s partnership with Lockhart Power Company.

During its January meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance amending a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Union County and Lockhart Power.

The ordinance states that the county and the company entered into the agreement on January 8, 2013 with Lockhart Power agreeing to make and Union County agreeing to accept certain negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments “with respect to certain facilities then, or thereafter to be, located within the county.”

It states that Lockhart Power “is considering additional investment … at one or more sites” in Union County “including the existing site, as well as certain additional sites.” It further states that in consideration of this additional investment, the county has agreed to revise the original agreement to include those additional sites making the company’s investment eligible for the negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments arrangement.

The ordinance provides a description of the land involved listing Union Commerce Park, Mac Johnston Industrial Park, Lockhart Power Project, and the “34kV Transmission Circuit starting at Lockhart Power Company’s Duke 2 delivery, located at the intersection of State Road S-44-40 and Highway 215, and then extending approximately 1.2 miles east along Highway 215 to the intersection of Highway 176 and Highway 215 and then turning north along Highway 176 for approximately 2.5 miles and then turning east approximately 0.25 miles into the Union Commerce Park.”

Lockhart Walking Trail

In a related matter, council also voted unanimously to approve a license agreement with Lockhart Power that will permit the county to use the Lockhart Walking Trail.

Supervisor Frank Hart said that with the license agreement the walking trail will be like other recreational facilities under the county’s supervision. Hart said the agreement, which is for 25 years, was a requirement of the state in exchange for allocating $100,000 to the development of the trail.

Lockhart Power

Lockhart Power Company is an investor-owned public utility serving Upstate of South Carolina since 1912, with 99 percent of its power generated from renewable sources. Lockhart Power provides reliable and cost-effective electric service to its retail and wholesale customers, while also providing renewable energy to Duke Energy Carolinas.

The company has been heavily involved in the economic development of Union County, working closely with the county and other government agencies and private entities on numerous projects designed to spur growth, investment, and job creation in the county. In 2018, Lockhart Power teamed with Union County to jointly develop the 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is now available for sale for $3.9 million.

In addition, Lockhart Power, which gets most of its power from renewable sources, has been heavily involved in the promoting the development of environmentally-friendly forms of generating electricity. Those efforts included the Midway Green Solar, LLC, which,when completed, will be adjacent to the Midway Green Industrial Park and will use solar energy to generate renewable, environmentally-friendly power.

Lockhart Power also provides the power to the county’s 10 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The stations provide power for electric vehicles which are more environmentally-friendly than vehicles powered by fossil fuel.

Vacant Positions

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the county to fill the vacancy in the Accounts Payable section of the Supervisor’s Office and a vacancy in the Public Works Department.

Council Officers

During Tuesday’s meeting, council also voted unanimously to reelect District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey Council Vice Chairman and District 2 Councilman David Sinclair Council Chaplain.

In addition, council agreed to maintain its current practice of meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg

County to license Lockhart Walking Trail

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.