No more plastic shopping bags

Photo courtesy of Belue Farms Natural Market As of January 1 of this year (2019), Belue Farms Natural Market in Boiling Springs is no longer using plastic grocery bags. Instead, the store will provide cloth tote bags and thermal bags for sale and recycled boxes when available. In addition, customers are welcome to bring reusable bags of their own. Photo courtesy of Belue Farms Natural Market As of January 1 of this year (2019), Belue Farms Natural Market in Boiling Springs is no longer using plastic grocery bags. Instead, the store will provide cloth tote bags and thermal bags for sale and recycled boxes when available. In addition, customers are welcome to bring reusable bags of their own.

BOILING SPRINGS — In an effort to minimize plastic waste, Belue Farms Natural Market has stopped use of plastic grocery bags, effective January 1, 2019. The store will provide cloth tote bags and thermal bags for sale and recycled boxes when available, plus welcomes customers to bring in bags of their own.

Owner Harriett Belue states that the decision was made following a continued effort to reduce the store’s carbon footprint. “Our Market’s mission promotes customer wellbeing through good nutrition and healthy habits. But we believe it’s equally important to contribute to a healthier planet.” She continues, “We started phasing out plastic bags in fourth quarter 2018, and customers have been very receptive to our goal. It’s a small step, but one that we think will make a big difference over time.”

According to the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club, Americans use more than 100 billion plastic bags each year, requiring 12 million barrels of oil for production. National Geographic confirms these figures, adding they amount to 360 bags per person each year or one bag per person per day. Of the bags Americans consume, only nine percent are recycled with the majority ending up in landfills, as well as oceans. As a result, the Conservancy for Sea Turtles estimates that plastic debris kills more than 100 million marine mammals every year.

“When we read these figures,” Belue explains, “we were staggered by the amount of waste and the cost to the environment. So, our decision to go plastic bag-free in 2019 was an easy one.” Belue notes that the Market also recycles all of its cardboard, paper and plastic to minimize its environmental impact.

Belue Farms Natural Foods Market is located at 3769 Parris Bridge Road, in front of Shoally Creek Elementary School, and specializes in natural and organic produce, meats, raw milk and dairy products, gluten-free products, and wellness supplements. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more detail, visit www.BelueFarms.com.

