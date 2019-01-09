Praying to always see God’s blessings

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lets face it, the lifespan of most New Year’s resolutions runs from January 1 to January 2, and that’s if we’re lucky. If the universe was governed by the most of the New Year’s resolutions that most of us make it would be in pretty poor shape indeed. Fortunately, the universe is not governed by New Year’s resolutions, but by God who has far more staying power than human beings when it comes to doing what’s needed and keeping doing it. We make New Year’s resolutions because we want to change our lives for the better, but all too often we find ourselves falling back into old habits and practices we’d hoped to leave behind. To really better your life put it in God’s hands, because He knows far better than you do what you need to turn your life around and if you will just take everything facing you to Him, He will provide you with a solution. It may not be the solution you expect and it may not come in the way you thought it would, but God will nevertheless provide the solution you need and provide it when you need it. So put your trust in God and let Him provide the solutions that will last a whole lot longer than all your New Year’s resolutions combined.

Read Jeremiah 2:4-8

The Lord says: What wrong did your ancestors find in me that made them wander so far? They pursued what was worthless and became worthless.

— Jeremiah 2:5 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, may our eyes always be open to your abundant blessings. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day I will look around to see God’s great blessings.

