Union County officials sworn-in

UNION COUNTY — While public offices are won or lost on Election Day the process of gaining those offices does not come to an end until those elected or reelected to them are sworn-in.

In Union County, the 2018 election season saw the countywide offices of Union County Supervisor, Coroner, Treasurer, and Probate Judge and the District 1 and District 4 seats on Union County Council on the ballot.

When the votes were tallied on Election Night, incumbent Supervisor Frank Hart had been elected to a second term; incumbent Coroner William Holcombe had been elected to an eighth term; incumbent Probate Judge William D. All III had been reelected to a second term; and incumbent District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey had been elected to a third term.

Election Night also saw political newcomers Debbie Edwards Robinson elected to her first term as Union County Treasurer and Tracie Farr Campbell elected to her first term as District 1 Councilwoman.

After winning election/reelection to the offices they sought, the next step for these officeholders-elect was to be sworn-in to their respective offices.

On Monday, the following five officeholders-elect took that next step during a swearing-ceremony in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. With their spouses holding The Bible for them and, in some cases, other family members standing at their side, one after another Ivey, Campbell, All, Holcombe, and Hart were each sworn-in by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson.

A reception was held following the ceremony.

Robinson was not sworn-in because, unlike the other offices, the term for Treasurer — and, for that matter, Union County Auditor — does run concurrently with the calendar year of January to December but with the fiscal year that runs from the beginning of July through the end of June. Just as the other county officers were sworn-in at the beginning of the calendar year, Robinson will be sworn-in at the beginning of the new fiscal year after current Treasurer Dianne Wilkins term expires.

New Treasurer to be sworn-in in July

