Safe Passage seeking volunteers

UNION — An organization that helps victims of sexual assault is looking to recruit volunteers to serve as advocates for those victims during an event that will be held at the Union County Carnegie Library.

According to its website (safepassagesc.org) Safe Passage, Inc. “was established for the purpose of offering supportive services to families living in abuse so they could make changes in their lives and eliminate violence. We work every day to empower survivors, eliminate the abuse, engage the community, and engender change.”

The website states that “program services include emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their minor children, adult and child counseling, advocacy, 24-hour hospital accompaniment for sexual assault victims, community referrals, education, support groups, and parenting classes. Services which are offered for shelter residents are also available for non-residential clients.”

In the area of sexual assault, the website states that Safe Passage, Inc. “provides free, supportive, trauma-informed services for victims and survivors of sexual assault in York and Union counties.”

To provide those services, however, Safe Passage, Inc. needs volunteers and that’s why the group is holding “Lunch-N-Learn” at the Union County Carnegie Library on Monday, January 28 from 12-1 p.m.

A flier publicizing the event states that Safe Passage, Inc. “is in need of passionate individuals to advocate for survivors of sexual assault in hopes of bringing an end to sexual violence! You will be provided with the proper training and support throughout your volunteer experience.”

The flier invites those interested in becoming a volunteer with Safe Passage, Inc. to “please attend” the Lunch-N-Learn “for more information on how you can start your journey in advocacy!”

Beyond the Lunch-N-Learn, the flier states that “future volunteer training includes” the “Safe Passage Volunteer Manual, Sexual Assault On-Call Materials, and 12-hour in-person training.”

Safe Passage, Inc. is one of a number of organizations serving Union County and, since it reopened in September 2018, doing so out of the Union County Carnegie Library.

For much of 2017 and 2018, the library was closed as it is underwent a $2 million renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of its facilities at 300 East South Street, Union. The renovation of the library increased the amount of space at the library by, for example, turning its unused, dirt floor basement into a modernized area that now houses the children and teen sections of the library and is accessible by stairs, elevator, and even a slide.

In addition to increasing the space for the services provided by the library itself, the renovation also created space that is now being used by organizations serving Union County, including Safe Passage, Inc. Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said providing these organizations with space to operate from is part of the library’s efforts to continue, broaden and increase its involvement with and service to the community.

“We have lots of partners in our facility now,” Drinkwine said. “We have a lot of partners in the community who are reaching out to us now.”

In addition to Safe Passage, Inc., those partners include:

• United Way of the Piedmont

• SCWorks

• SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW)

• SAFE Homes

• Union Cancer Services

• Children Advocacy Center

• Miracle League of Union County

• Children’s Cancer Partners

Drinkwine said the library provides the community with resources needed for learning and that by helping the community with its other needs these organizations are helping the library accomplish its mission of promoting literacy and education.

“If we can provide people with the resources to be successful it allows them the opportunity to learn,” Drinkwine said. “In order to learn, people have to their basic needs met such as food and water and a safe home environment. All these agencies help people get to that point. We consider these all to be necessary for someone to get an education and improve their quality of life. It’s what we’re all about.”

Drinkwine said that on Friday, January 11, the library will host a free “Mental Health First Aid” training program. She said that during the daylong session, those participating will receive training in “the equivalent of CPR for mental health.” Persons interested in participating must call the library at 864-427-7140.

On Tuesday, February 12, the library will host in cooperation with the United Way of the Piedmont a “Free Tax Assistance” program from 12-5 p.m. for persons who need assistance with preparing their taxes.

Drinkwine said these and other events will be hosted by the library in cooperation with the organizations already operating there and that she expects to see more such activities in the future as more groups seek to operate from the library as well. She said the library is receiving inquiries from organizations interested in locating there in order to serve the community.

“It is different agencies that don’t currently serve Union, but want to,” Drinkwine said.

For more information about the Union County Carnegie Library, the serices it provides, the organizations its provides space to and the services they provide call the Union County Carnegie Library at 864-427-7140.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

