UNION COUNTY — The second semester of the 2018-2019 school year brings with it new classrooms and new teachers for most students and that’s why Union County High School and Career Center will hold a “Spring Open House” this Thursday.

Beth R. Anthony, Science Teacher and Member of the Teacher Advisory Council at UCHS, said the Spring Open House, which will be held at both UCHS and the adjacent Union County Career Center, is designed to help the parents of students get to know their children’s second semester teachers. She said this is because each semester has students move to new classrooms with new teachers who are teaching them the second semester courses.

“Some of our classes are year-long, but most are one semester classes,” Anthony said Monday. “This open house gives our teachers and parents an opportunity to become acquainted as we start the second semester.”

Anthony said that the “room visitation” portion of the open house will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday and that “all of our teachers will be on campus and in their classrooms for students and their parents to visit their second semester classrooms.”

While the room visitation portion of the evening ends at 7 p.m. the open house will continue at that time with the awarding of door prizes in the UCHS cafeteria.

“As student make their way around they’ll have a card which each teacher will initial,” Anthony said. “These will be placed in the container in the cafeteria for door prizes.”

While door prizes are still being gathered, Anthony said that “several businesses have donated gift certificates. We’ll also have school t-shirts and coupons for the school store.”

Anthony said the Open House is part of the efforts of the Teachers Advisory Council to “create positive experiences for our students, parents, and our community and allow others to see the great things we have happening at UCHS and UCCC.”

At UCHS and Union County Career Center

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

