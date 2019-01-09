Music Club holds Christmas party meeting

Photo courtesy of the Union Music Club Union Music Club members and spouses met at the home of Linda and George Goings for the annual Christmas party meeting. -

January At The UCAC

The following activities will be held at the Union County Arts Council during the month of January.

• Painting With Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, January 8 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, January 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

• Basket Weaving with Vicki Shields — This class is open to everyone! Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through each step of the basket weaving process. You will complete 2 baskets during this class! Space is limited!

Thursday, January 17 and Thursday, January 24

5:30-8:30 p.m.

$60 members/$65 nonmembers

•“My Creative Hands” — UCAC has joined with Rotary of Union to bring this unique exhibit to our gallery. Beckee Garris, a Catawba Indian potterer, has filled the walls with her amazing one of kind work. These pieces represent the Catawba Indian traditions and way of life.

Exhibit will open Friday January 11.

Reception date — Friday, January 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be served

**January starts the UCAC Membership Drive.**

If you are not currently a member now is the time to join! If you are a member be sure to renew your membership! Members receive monthly updates, event invites, and discounts on classes and events!

Union County Arts Council is offering Birthday parties! Contact us today for details! Call 864-429-2817.

UCBA Meeting

The Union County Beekepers Association will meet on Tuesday, January 8 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue our membership drive for 2019.

James Alverson from Laurens County Beekeepers will present a program on honeybee nutrition.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

FPU At Carnegie Library

Piedmont United Way and Union County Carnegie Library will host Ramsey Solutions’s Financial Peace University (FPU) beginning Saturday, January 19.

FPU, which was created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, is a nine-lesson digital course that provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

Through common-sense principles, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.

Ramsey pointed out that FPU not only transforms how people handle handle money, but also their marriages and other areas of their lives. He added that this isn’t a boring financial class but fun and easy to understand money so people in every situation can benefit from the information provided.

FPU membership includes immediate access to newly revised online video lessons, financial coaching assistance, digital tools and a one-year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool. Also included is access to Legacy Journey and Smart Money Smart Kids courses. Legacy Journey walks families and individuals through what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth. Smart Money Smart Kids helps parents teach their children to make wise financial decisions.

Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information.

United Way of the Piedmont/Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street in Union. The FPU classes will begin Saturday, January 19 at 11 a.m. in the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union. Go to www.fpu.com/1076885 for more information or to register.

The course is $59 for individuals and married couples, but for those who can’t afford it there are some local businesses that are willing to sponsor families interested in taking the course. For more information about this, call Desire Dodson, AmeriCorps Volunteer for Piedmont United Way at Union County Carnegie Library, at the library at 864-427-7140.

Certified Level Beekeeping Course

The Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is helping to train the next generation of beekeepers and assist those already involved with its 2019 Certified Level Beekeeping Course which will be held at the Boiling Springs County Library, 871 Double Springs Road, Boiling Springs, beginning Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The course is suitable for beginners looking to become beekeepers and those who are currently keeping bees looking to gain more knowledge. The course is the first level in the South Carolina Master Beekeeping curriculum and will provide the knowledge for achieving the level of Certified Beekeeper.

The course will run the six Saturdays beginning January 19 through February 23 with each class being from 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. It will cover the following subjects:

• Things bees collect

• Sources of nectar

• Minor products of the hive

• Starting a bee hive

• Beekeeping equipment

• Selecting an apiary site

• Seasonal management

• Swarms and swarm control

• Disease and pest

• Honey harvesting

• Packaging and labeling

• Lighting a smoker

• Bee health

• Field day

The course, which is open to all, costs $85 for individuals and $120 for married couples. The fees paid cover the costs of local and SC State Beekeepers Association dues. Checks should be made payable to Spartanburg Beekeepers Association.

Students ages 12-16 attend free with parent approval.

In addition:

• A course binder will be provided to all attending the class. Couples and youth/parent will share a copy of the supplemental text, “First Lessons in Beekeeping.”

• Please make an effort to be on time. Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be available at break.

• We will try to record lessons in the event that someone misses a class.

Space is limited so the class will be filled on first come-first serve basis.

For questions about the class contact Mark Sweatman, Spartanburg Beekeepers Association at 864-431-1905 and/or [email protected]

Registration contact is Kim Dillard at Clemson Cooperative Extension, 612 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, who can be reached at 864-596-2993, Extension 114 and/or [email protected]

“History Of Science” At USC Union

USC-Union will be offering its 452 History of Science course taught by Dr. Allan Charles on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. in room Central 208.

Any South Carolina resident over the age of 60 does not have to pay tuition to take this or any other course at USC Union or any other state institution of higher education.

The history of science is really more of a “science appreciation” course, and the students do not really “do” science. Nevertheless, the course is very useful to help people come to an understanding of science and scientific literature in today’s world – a world that has become increasingly difficult to understand without some technical background. This course is a fairly painless way to acquire that technical background.

Registration is now under way and should be completed in time for the first class, which begins Tuesday, January 15.

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• January 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• January 28, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• February 25, 2019 — Sims Middle School

• March 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 25, 2019 — Union County High School

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Nomination Period Open

The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 academic year at UCHS has opened.

Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or friends. Students may also nominate themselves.

Nomination forms will be sent home with each student in grades 8-11. The nomination form must be turned in to the designated contact listed on the form no later than 3:30 pm on Friday, January 11, 2019.

This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition and final district audition. School screenings will take place during the week of January 21-25, 2019. Students qualifying at the school level will be notified of the district audition date and time.

The GT Arts Program begins at the high school level for rising 9th graders-12th grade students. Programs offered at Union County High School are: GT Music, GT Art and GT Drama.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

