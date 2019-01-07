‘Museum on the Move’ visits FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” Museum Educator Angie Snow recently visited 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School to do a presentation on how math can make someone a better artist. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “Museum on the Move” Museum Educator Angie Snow recently visited 3rd grade students at Foster Park Elementary School to do a presentation on how math can make someone a better artist.

UNION — A very special visitor recently introduced some local students to some of the world’s greatest artists while also showing them the relationship between math and art.

Foster Park Elementary School announced that “on Friday, November 16, 2018, ‘Museum on the Move’ from Bob Jones University in Greenville” visited the school’s 3rd grade students.

The announcement states that “Angie Snow, Museum Educator, visited each third grade classroom. She did an engaging presentation on how math can help you to be a better artist. She brought her presentation to life by using props and relevant topics to capture the students’ attention. During her presentation, she addressed the topics of geometry, proportion, and perspective.’

In addition, the press release states Snow “introduced the students to famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.”

To conclude her presentation, the press release states Snow “guided the students to use measurement and geometrical shapes to create their own drawing of a road leading to a sunset.”

It states that “each student thoroughly enjoyed this visit and was so proud of their illustration.“

Students learn about math and art