Six morning greeting choices

UNION — Greeting students every morning is actually one of the best classroom management techniques, and what a great way Mrs. Bishop, second grade teacher at Foster Park Elementary School, does it!

Each morning, you can find Mrs. Bishop standing at her door beside a poster with six greeting choices. Her students are lined up eagerly waiting for their morning greeting of choice.

As each student approaches Mrs. Bishop, they point to their desired greeting and she happily greets them in that way.

Upon receiving their greeting, each student enters her classroom with a smile on their face.

What a fun way to start the day!

Teacher greets students at FPES