FPES Golden Apple Award winner

UNION — As important as their job is teachers don’t always get the recognition they deserve but that was not the case for one teacher at Foster Park Elementary School.
A press release issued by the school states that on Monday, November 5, 2018 its had some very special visitors.
Those visitors were were News Channel 4 which visited FPES to conduct an interview and film a news segment highlighting 5th grade teacher Mrs. Amy Hughes who was the winner of the Golden Apple Award.
“What a prestigious accomplishment for Mrs. Hughes,” the announcement states. “Foster Park Elementary School is very proud to have Mrs. Hughes as a part of their faculty.”
The press release states that the news segment on Mrs. Hughes aired on Thursday, November 15, 2018 and can be found at https://www.wyff4.com/article/this-week-s-golden-apple-winner-is-amy-hughes/25143263.
(It adds that all the photos accompanying this story were borrowed from that website.)