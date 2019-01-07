FPES Golden Apple Award winner

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School 5th grade teacher Amy Hughes was the winner of the Golden Apple Award and the subject of a New 4 broadcast recognizing her achievement. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School 5th grade teacher Amy Hughes was the winner of the Golden Apple Award and the subject of a New 4 broadcast recognizing her achievement.

UNION — As important as their job is teachers don’t always get the recognition they deserve but that was not the case for one teacher at Foster Park Elementary School.

A press release issued by the school states that on Monday, November 5, 2018 its had some very special visitors.

Those visitors were were News Channel 4 which visited FPES to conduct an interview and film a news segment highlighting 5th grade teacher Mrs. Amy Hughes who was the winner of the Golden Apple Award.

“What a prestigious accomplishment for Mrs. Hughes,” the announcement states. “Foster Park Elementary School is very proud to have Mrs. Hughes as a part of their faculty.”

The press release states that the news segment on Mrs. Hughes aired on Thursday, November 15, 2018 and can be found at https://www.wyff4.com/article/this-week-s-golden-apple-winner-is-amy-hughes/25143263.

News 4 honors teacher Amy Hughes