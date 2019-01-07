Students enjoy Wacky Wednesdays

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The last Wednesday of the month at Foster Park Elementary School has become so downright wacky that it is now being called “Wacky Wednesday” with students allowed to purchase Kona Ice and/or Kona Kocoa from the Kona Ice Truck. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The last Wednesday of the month at Foster Park Elementary School has become so downright wacky that it is now being called “Wacky Wednesday” with students allowed to purchase Kona Ice and/or Kona Kocoa from the Kona Ice Truck.

UNION — Schools are serious places with students going about the serious business of getting an education and that’s certainly the case at Foster Park Elementary School which is a very serious place.

Most of the time.

Once a month, however, things downright wacky at the school.

The last Wednesday of each month has quickly become one of Foster Park Elementary School students’ favorite days.

According to the school these days have become known as “Wacky Wednesdays.”

On Wacky Wednesday, the Kona Ice Truck visits FPES and students are allowed to purchase Kona Ice and/or Kona Kocoa during their recess times.

This is an ongoing FUNdraiser for FPES as Kona Ice graciously gives back a portion of the sales to the school.

Wacky Wednesdays have certainly been a great addition to FPES this year.

To find out more, visit https://www.kona-ice.com/local-site/kona-ice-of-cherokee-county/.

