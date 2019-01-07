Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Rogers’ class at Foster Park Elementary School celebrate Thanksgiving as a class by watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and then having their own Charlie Brown-style Thanksgiving meal.
UNION — A timeless holiday TV classic built around the characters of one of the greatest comic strips ever produced played a role in the celebration of Thanksgiving by some local schoolchildren.
Foster Park Elementary School announced that “in celebration of Thanksgiving, students Mrs. Rogers’ class … watched ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”
The press release states that the students “discussed the menu and had their own Thanksgiving meal as a class – Charlie Brown style!”
It states that “students had so much fun celebrating Thanksgiving as a class.“
