Students enjoy ‘Thankgiving Feast’

UNION — A study of one of the most uniquely American holidays ended with the students participating in the study enjoying a feast.

A press release issued by Foster Park Elementary School states that each of the school’s 5K classes did an inquiry unit about the First Thanksgiving.

The press release states that after learning all about the First Thanksgiving, the students decided that they should all get together for a Thanksgiving Feast of their own.

In order to do that, the press release states the students researched the foods of the First Thanksgiving and tried to replicate that feast as closely as possible.

The press release states that the students wore their handmade costumes and were dressed as turkeys, Pilgrims, and Native Americans.

“Everyone learned so much about the First Thanksgiving and had a great time at their Thanksgiving Feast!” the press release states. “What a great way to learn and make memories at the same time!“

