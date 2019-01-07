‘A Thanksgiving Celebration’ at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School On Monday, November 19, 2018, the 5K classes at Foster Park Elementary School performed “A Thanksgiving Celebration” in the school’s cafeteria. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School On Monday, November 19, 2018, the 5K classes at Foster Park Elementary School performed “A Thanksgiving Celebration” in the school’s cafeteria.

UNION — How did you get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving?

At Foster Park Elementary School they got ready with a performance by the 5K classes on Monday, November 19, 2018.

The students performed “A Thanksgiving Celebration” before what a press release issued by the school describes as “a packed, standing-room-only cafeteria.”

Each class that performed “wore hand-made costumes. They were turkeys, Pilgrims, and Native Americans.”

The press release states that “prior to the evening’s performance, each class practiced diligently to prepare. Mr. Kiser, music teacher, directed the performance.

It states that “all in attendance thoroughly enjoyed the show and left the performance ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.“

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School On Monday, November 19, 2018, the 5K classes at Foster Park Elementary School performed “A Thanksgiving Celebration” in the school’s cafeteria. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_44-5K-PTO.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School On Monday, November 19, 2018, the 5K classes at Foster Park Elementary School performed “A Thanksgiving Celebration” in the school’s cafeteria.

Thoroughly enjoyed by those who attended