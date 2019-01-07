Students study STEM at BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Betsy Abee’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary made metamorphic or sedimentary rocks in a STEM classroom project. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Betsy Abee’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary made metamorphic or sedimentary rocks in a STEM classroom project.

BUFFALO — Students in Mrs. Betsy Abee’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary participated in a STEM activity to create their own metamorphic or sedimentary rocks.

They had to come up with a plan on how to create their rocks using Mini M&M’s, graham crackers, foil cupcake wrappers, and mini marshmallows.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Betsy Abee's third grade class at Buffalo Elementary made metamorphic or sedimentary rocks in a STEM classroom project.

Create metamorphic or sedimentary rocks