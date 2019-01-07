Students collect canned goods

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School led a school wide canned food drive and the canned goods collected were donated to Bethel United Methodist church for their community outreach programs. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The student council at Monarch Elementary School led a school wide canned food drive and the canned goods collected were donated to Bethel United Methodist church for their community outreach programs.

MONARCH — School is not only a place for learning, but also provides students with opportunities to come together and help the less fortunate in the community.

That’s what they did recently at Monarch Elementary School where its student council led a school wide canned food drive.

The press release that announced the efforts of the student council states that the canned goods collected were donated to Bethel United Methodist Church for their community outreach programs.

