Love is the actions that we take

1 Corinthians 13 is a passage known as the love chapter. It gives a detailed description of the fruit love will produce. Paul was defining love to the Corinthians because it was something they lacked among the utilization of spiritual gifts. They were very focused on such things as speaking in tongues and prophecy. The problem with this was that they were more concerned with spiritual gifts than spiritual unity. While these gifts are important they should not be used as a measuring tool of who is superior within the church.

Paul wanted his readers to understand that love was the most important act that should be displayed among Christians. 1 Corinthians 13:2 says, “And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.” This is a powerful statement to those who felt special and “gifted” among the church. Paul was informing them that these spiritual displays meant nothing when love was not exercised to back them up. We can have all the faith, dedication, sacrifice, and miracle-working power there is, but without love, it will not be productive for the church. It is our display of love that makes these different spiritual gifts useful.

1 Corinthians 13:4-7 “4 Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not [b]puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, [c]thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” — NKJV

While faith is the foundation of love, and hope is the focus of our attitude, we must understand that love is the action. Love is what is done, not said. We are to show love to others, not simply be able to say it. Love “is” something. When you love someone, you are patient with them, you are kind to them and you are not jealous of what they have. When you love someone you are not happy when they face the consequences of sin or poor decisions, and you don’t keep a tally of being right. When you love someone, you don’t keep reminding them of your love by constantly boasting of all the selfless things you’ve done for them. The point is, we must show love. It is up to others whether or not they see and accept it. We should not put others down when they are blind to the love they receive. We should be moved with compassion for their lack of understanding, and pray they come to recognize love and grace so that they may be drawn closer to Christ.

I pray, “Father, forgive when I fail to show love. I am guilty at times of justifying my actions based on the actions of others and this is not what you commanded. I am to others as I love myself, and I am do to treat them the way I wish they would treat me. Without love I cannot effectively communicate Your Word to others. Help me to increase in my ability to display love to others as I begin this new year. Thank You for loving me, and let the understanding of Your love inspire me to be what I should to others, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

