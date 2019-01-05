Pray for opportunities to share the gospel

Charles Warner | The Union Times It is now 2019 and God is still the same as He was in 2018. In fact, God is the same in 2019 as He was when He created Earth and the rest of the universe. He is the same as when He created Adam and Eve; raised up the Hebrew patriarchs, Israelite kings, and the Judean prophets; sent His Son Jesus to be a living sacrifice for our sins and our only path to eternal salvation; sent His Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost; and led, guided directed the Apostles Peter and Paul and the rest of the early Christians. He is the same God as He was in the millenia since, saving souls and guiding Christians as they bear witness, both in word and action, to how He can and does change lives and save souls. It doesn’t matter what year it is, God is still God, the only true and living god there ever was or will ever be. What does change is people, change that can occur anytime we let God take charge of our lives. 2019 has just begun, but it still begs the same question that every new year before has posed and ever year to come will pose: Will you let God change your life and save your soul this year or will you not? In contemplating your answer remember this, we humans have only a finite number of new years to give an answer that will last for infinity. So what will your infinite answer be?

Read Romans 10:12-18

How can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”

— Romans 10:14-15 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, may we always be ready to share your word when we have opportunity. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day I will look for opportunities to share the gospel.

