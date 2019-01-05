Merging two libraries into one

Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes filled and ready to be filled with books are an obvious sign of the transfer of the materials and operations of the USC Union Library from its current location in the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is transferring its library to Carnegie to free up the space now occupied by its library for classrooms and other facilities to accommodate its ongoing growth. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes filled and ready to be filled with books are an obvious sign of the transfer of the materials and operations of the USC Union Library from its current location in the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is transferring its library to Carnegie to free up the space now occupied by its library for classrooms and other facilities to accommodate its ongoing growth. Charles Warner | The Union Times Many students and faculty members have passed through these doors to access the resources of the USC Union Library over the years, but soon they will be doing so at the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is transferring its library to the Carnegie Library which will from now on serve as both a public library and an academic library, the only such institution of its kind in South Carolina. Charles Warner | The Union Times Many students and faculty members have passed through these doors to access the resources of the USC Union Library over the years, but soon they will be doing so at the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is transferring its library to the Carnegie Library which will from now on serve as both a public library and an academic library, the only such institution of its kind in South Carolina. Charles Warner | The Union Times Shelves are being emptied of their books at the USC Union Library to be transported to their new home at the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is merging its library with Carnegie’s as part of the ongoing growth both institutions have been experiencing over the past year and are looking to continue in the new year. The transfer of the library from USC Union to Carnegie is expected to be completed by the end of June. Charles Warner | The Union Times Shelves are being emptied of their books at the USC Union Library to be transported to their new home at the Union County Carnegie Library. USC Union is merging its library with Carnegie’s as part of the ongoing growth both institutions have been experiencing over the past year and are looking to continue in the new year. The transfer of the library from USC Union to Carnegie is expected to be completed by the end of June.

UNION — For decades there have been two libraries in downtown Union but that’s changing as those libraries are being merged to form what will be a one of its kind institution in South Carolina.

2018 was a year of change and growth for the Union County Carnegie Library which reopened in September following the completion of a $2 million renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of its facilities at 300 East South Street, Union. The renovation of the library increased the space available not only for the services offered by the Carnegie Library itself, but for other organizations serving the people of Union County.

It was also a year of change and growth for USC Union which expanded its presence in downtown Union with the opening of 101 West Main Street Apartments which was developed to serve as housing for students; the opening of the USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street which will house its nursing program; and the acquisition of the old Main Street post office building which will be renovated to serve as USC Union’s Fine Arts Building.

Not only are USC Union and the Union County Carnegie Library both growing, they are actually growing together, merging a service that both have previously provided separately into one facility and forming a unique institution in the process.

While the library building itself was closed during the renovation process, the Union County Carnegie Library continued to serve the people of Union County through satellite locations around the county. One of those satellite locations was USC Union which provided the Carnegie Library with space in its library in its Central Building for it to operate out of.

“We lived there,” Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said Thursday. “They were generous enough to provide us with a home.”

Now, the Carnegie Library is providing USC Union with a home for its library which is being transferred from the Central Building to what will be its new home at 300 South Street, Union.

The transfer was made possible by the renovation of the Carnegie Library Building which increased the amount space in the facility and opened up new opportunities for Carnegie to serve the community.

“One big change is that we represent USC Union as their library,” Drinkwine said about the changes that took place at the library in 2018 and will continue to take place in 2019. “We’re part of a new consortium of academic libraries as a result. It means we provide library services to the students.

“We are in the process of transferring the (USC Union) library from its current location to here,” she said. “We hope to complete it by the end of June.”

In addition to providing the services to USC Union students and faculty that were previously provided them in the library in the Central Building, Drinkwine said Carnegie will also represent USC Union in the state consortium of academic libraries. She said that Carnegie was part of the state consortium of public libraries and will continue to do so while also being a member of the academic libraries consortium. Drinkwine said this will make Carnegie something unique in South Carolina.

“We will be the only public library in the state to also be representing academic library interests,” Drinkwine said.

Even though the transfer is still under way, Drinkwine said Carnegie has already hosted several classes from USC Union using the resources already transferred and has also hosted its first large student gathering.

The renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of the Union County Carnegie Library that made it possible for USC Union to transfer its library there is also helping facilitate the upgrade and expansion of the services offered at the campus.

In a statement released in December 2018, USC Union Dean John Catalano described the agreement allowing USC Union to transfer its library to Carnegie as “a positive for the university, the library, and the community. It enables the University to expand services and hours in a beautiful location. It frees up space on campus for much needed classrooms and faculty offices. It provides the Carnegie with working capital. It allows the community to see that two government agencies can combine efforts in order to provide better service for all while cutting overall expenses.”

The press release stated that “the partnership benefits faculty, staff, students, and the community as a whole. Carnegie offers more resources, technology, computer usage, and much more. Their extended evening and Saturday hours will greatly benefit the students, especially during exam times.”

Once the USC Union library is emptied, the press release stated the more than 6,000 square which will be freed up will be put to a variety of uses reflecting the growth of USC Union including:

• A foreign language active learning lab

• Four large classrooms

• Three office spaces

• Additional storage.

Furthermore, the area “will be designated for humanities faculty, including foreign language, literature and philosophy.”

All of this will be accomplished without USC having to build a new building, something that would likely have not been possible had it not been for the growth of the Union County Carnegie Library and the cooperation between the two institutions. This cooperation is supporting the growth of both institutions and enhancing their ability to serve the community in new and diverse ways, especially in the case of Carnegie which is not only making space available for USC Union but also other organizations that now have a home within its walls.

By Charles Warner

